Accenture and Google Cloud Deepen Partnership with Formation of New Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group

- The new group brings together Gemini Enterprise-certified professionals, and co-developed AI solutions, and will establish a 1,000 forward deployed engineer (FDE) workforce to accelerate AI value for enterprises globally
- Designed to meet growing demand for Gemini Enterprise, the group builds on momentum with clients such as YouTube
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud today launched the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group, a global group designed to help clients scale Gemini Enterprise outcomes in the agentic AI era.
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Accenture and Google Cloud today launched the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group, a global group designed to help clients scale Gemini Enterprise outcomes in the agentic AI era.
Part of the Accenture Google Business Group, the new group represents a significant joint investment and brings together Accenture's Gemini Enterprise-certified professionals, FDEs, specialized Google Cloud engineering talent and Accenture's industry and functional experience to help clients realize measurable business value from their agentic AI and data investments.
"The companies seeing the greatest outcomes from AI are unlocking new growth, increasing productivity and resilience, and creating better experiences for their customers and employees," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "The Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group will help clients achieve these outcomes faster, bringing together the talent, advanced AI and data capabilities, and industry expertise needed to reinvent with confidence and create value at scale."
"Deploying agentic AI is a top priority for enterprises today, and the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group significantly expands the expertise and resources available to help our customers deliver real business value," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Building on the success we've seen with world's leading brands, we're combining Google Cloud's full-stack AI capabilities with Accenture's deep industry expertise to deliver transformation at scale."
Introducing the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group
As organizations shift from traditional software development lifecycles to agentic AI, the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group is designed to meet clients wherever they are in their AI and data journeys—from smaller, unit-level implementations to full enterprise reinvention.
Building on Accenture's nearly 50,000 Google Cloud-skilled professionals, the group will further expand Gemini Enterprise training and certification and establish a 1,000-person FDE workforce. Operating across the full Gemini Enterprise portfolio, the business group will prioritize four key areas:
- Increasing adoption of Gemini Enterprise with proprietary accelerators and implementation frameworks purpose-built for Gemini Enterprise deployments;
- Building repeatable, industry-specific solutions that reduce time-to-value;
- Bridging the gap between AI experimentation and enterprise-scale transformation with dedicated capability centers; and
- Driving user adoption and the use of Gemini Enterprise-built capabilities at scale.
Real-World Customer Transformation
The Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group extends the agentic AI success for clients with solutions across the Gemini Enterprise portfolio. For example, YouTube partnered with Accenture and Google Cloud to deploy a Gemini Enterprise agent during NFL Sunday Ticket surge demand, boosting customer sentiment by 11% and slashing average handle time by 37%.
Drawing on the success of the companies' joint Generative and Agentic AI Center of Excellence and the Gemini Enterprise Acceleration Program , the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group is designed to further strengthen Accenture and Google Cloud's shared commitment to helping clients lead in the agentic AI era. This year Accenture was named Google Cloud's 2026 Global Services Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year and was also recognized as Global Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence: Sales & Services and Global Public Sector.
Yugal Joshi, partner, Everest Group, said, "The formation of the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group reflects an evolution in how leading service providers are structuring their commitment to Google Cloud AI delivery. Everest Group has recognized Accenture as a Leader in Google Cloud services, distinguished by its vision and capabilities to industrialize agentic AI at enterprise scale. This new business group aims to respond directly to growing buyer demand for partners that can support AI-led growth and translate AI investments into production-grade outcomes. It also reflects a broader shift toward deeper, co-investment-driven partnerships as enterprises seek to scale AI transformation."
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.
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Denise Berard
Accenture
+1 617 488 3611
denise.berard@accenture.com
Google Cloud PR
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