- On September 26 Well-Link Technologies, a provider of real-time cloud rendering solutions, announced the completion of its $40 million B2 round of financing. This round of financing was led by Temasek, followed by existing shareholders Future Capital and CDH Venture and Growth Capital (VGC). This round of financing will help Well-Link to further improve the strategic layout of software and hardware integrated real-time cloud rendering capabilities, and accelerating the construction of next-gen computing and rendering architecture.

Founded in 2019, Well-Link has completed 5 rounds of financing in 3 years and has developed into the world's leading provider of real-time cloud rendering solutions. At a time when the global capital market is exercising cautiousness and hesitation, Well-Link successfully completes another round, thanks to its industry-leading solutions and forward-looking strategies.

The age of GaaS (Graphics as a Service) has arrived, and the industry has evolved from cloud gaming to real-time cloud rendering

With the development of new infrastructure such as 5G, and the continuous breakthrough of key technologies such as graphics and image processing, the cloud gaming market is booming and has become an important growth driver for the pan-entertainment industry. As an important promoter for cloud gaming, Well-Link realizes that the age of GaaS has arrived. While consolidating the capabilities of cloud gaming products represented by "Cloud Genshin Impact", Well-Link is mapping out around the industry chain and beginning to develop in key areas such as dedicated servers, cloud rendering-based digital human platforms, and next-generation architecture "Ark".

On the server level, Well-Link established Siland to customize high-density GPU servers,  based on new rendering method and software architecture, which further improved processing efficiency while reducing overall costs. The first shipment of products from Siland has been delivered, which helped business partners reduce rendering costs by 25%, further proving the feasibility of lowering overall cost in the GaaS industry by introducing more efficient hardware.

The grass of genesis

In August 2022 , Well-Link unveiled China's first movie-like cloud-native game demo "The Grass of Genesis", showcasing the next-generation software architecture "Ark ". By implementing brand new software structure, new development collaboration method, and the introduction of film production standards into game development, Well-Link began to explore paths for high quality content creation and VR/AR to cross. At the same time, Well-Link Technologies and Hixi Media Group reached a strategic cooperation to jointly promote digital human "Chuncao", the first digital actor in China to officially debut. The strategic partnership is set to drive the digital human industry forward by finding paths to commercial success.

After this round of financing, Well-Link will continue to explore applications of real-time cloud rendering in other much-needed scenarios such as VR/AR, better enable content creation on the cloud, encourage the development of higher quality content, and ultimately achieve the goal of building the future digital world.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse announces first naming rights deal to Hoop Culture

LootMogul announced that an agreement has been made for Hoop Culture Inc. to acquire the naming rights for the Metaverse Arena in Orlando .

The terms of the deal also include an agreement for Hoop Culture to place five retail/experiential stores in five Arenas within the LootMogul Metaverse.

"We have been receiving a high number of inquiries for naming rights in our Sports Metaverse, and penning this agreement with Hoop Culture, one of the fastest growing apparel brands, is phenomenal.

Our goal is to onboard all major brands in our sports metaverse, convert their web 2 consumers to web 3 and vice-versa; essentially create a whole new revenue stream in the metaverse for all brands," stated Raj Rajkotia, LootMogul CEO.

"To obtain the naming rights for the Orlando Arena is a tremendous day in the continued growth of Hoop Culture," said Mike Brown , President of Hoop Culture.

"Having Hoop Culture stores in five LootMogul Metaverse Arenas will continue to expand our brand and place us in front of hundreds of millions of potential customers. Game players will be able to represent the Hoop Culture brand within the Metaverse and purchase physical products that will be sent directly to the customer. Truly a game changer," added Brown.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul recently secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), part of GEM, that will expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes and truly deliver an immersive sports fans experience.

More investment news: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2022/09/17/lootmogul-sport-metaverse-company-secured-200-million-in-funding/

For more details visit: https://lootmogul.com

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

About Hoop Culture

Hoop Culture is the premier, one-stop store for copping unique basketball accessories; the forerunner of the independent street and lifestyle apparel, setting trends with each and every new arrival. Hoop Culture currently sells products in 38 countries around the world, and maintains a vast social media network of over 150 million impressions a month.

For more information: https://hoopculture.com

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Concordium partners with Versus metaverse to expand beyond Ethereum Mainnet to combat steep gas prices

NFT battle game Versus which features an Animal-Crossing-inspired open-world multiplayer metaverse, is adding Concordium to its ecosystem allowing players to explore unique arenas in collaboration with major brands.

At present, NFT minting and changing ownership transactions for the Versus metaverse are executed on Ethereum Mainnet, while a Layer-2 takes care of "mini-transactions" such as playing a game or training a pet. Compared to Ethereum's current steep gas prices, Concordium offers cheap, fixed and predictable fees for players and is a safer bet for Versus.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Celebrates 1st Anniversary of NEXT DREAM Original Story from Yoichi Takahashi with In-Game Campaigns

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will celebrate the one year anniversary of NEXT DREAM, the original story by the author of "Captain Tsubasa" Yoichi Takahashi . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will celebrate the one year anniversary of NEXT DREAM, the original story by the author of "Captain Tsubasa" Yoichi Takahashi. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications and official website for more details.

The story takes place after the Madrid Olympics in Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun , currently being serialized in the Grand Jump special edition Captain Tsubasa Magazine (Shueisha). It highlights the appearances of familiar characters in new roles and brand new characters every month in the game.

NEXT DREAM Official Website

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en/next-dream/

There will be various in-game campaigns in celebration of the NEXT DREAM 1st anniversary including login bonuses, daily scenarios, event missions, special Transfers, and much more. Be sure to see the in-game notifications and official website for details.

NEXT DREAM Transfer

Natureza, S. Rams, and Madric of Madrid Blanco (NEXT DREAM) debut as new players. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

NEXT DREAM 1st Anniversary Transfer

J.J Ochado, Mbappa, and Raymar debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 Pick-UP SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA, ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM, © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Kapital DAO, The Leader in Web3 Gaming Asset Management Tech, Announces Funding Support From Web3 Leaders Including Polygon Ventures, Solana Foundation, and Algorand Foundation

The round also comes with backing from major games and guilds, most notably YGG

The Kapital DAO announced today the close of its latest raise, with participation from Polygon Ventures, the Algorand Foundation, and the HBAR Foundation, with grants from the Solana Foundation and NEAR. Also involved were prominent investors such as Yield Guild Games (YGG), Samsung NEXT, GSR, Wintermute Ventures, Keyrock, and Portofino. Gaming strategic partners include Splinterlands, Shrapnel, and Blocklords. The Kapital DAO will also receive ongoing advisory from YGG and Floating Point Group (FPG) along with the leaders of Illuvium, Laguna Games, and Digital Insight Games (DIG). The DAO is expected to vote to drive the funding toward further development and scaling of its technology, which enables institutional-grade asset management for web3 gaming organizations. The Kapital DAO plans to deploy its technology closely with these strategic partners to increase the amount of institutional capital and players flowing through partnered ecosystems. This raise comes at a critical juncture as web3 gaming and large DAOs begin to focus on their key issues with scaling operations and security.

Mistplay places No. 6 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Mistplay is pleased to announce it placed No. 6 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Mistplay ranked 6th fastest growing company in Canada. (CNW Group/Mistplay)

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Mistplay earned its spot with three-year growth of 4,707%. Its loyalty platform continues to scale as the market leader while empowering millions of gamers to earn rewards by playing mobile games. Alongside strong revenue growth, lifetime installs of the app increased by 53% over the prior year in part driven by launching in South Korea , further expansion into Europe , new product features, and fortified operations in core markets.

Henri-Charles Machalani , Founder and CEO of Mistplay, says, "What excites me the most about this growth achievement is that it means we're reaching more and more players on a global scale every year. Loyalty gaming is truly a game changer for the industry and our team is incredibly proud to be pioneering the path forward in order to drive continuous value to as many gamers and publishing partners as possible."

Mistplay looks ahead to its next phase of growth with its recent appointment of seven senior executives, scaling its existing loyalty platform, and bringing to market new category-defining products for the mobile gaming industry.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here: https://bit.ly/canadas-top-growing-companies

" Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada ," says Dawn Calleja , Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley , Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge , the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

OLG HELPS IMMORTALIZE THE CHATHAM COLOURED ALL-STARS BASEBALL TEAM

OLG partners with MLB to revive the 1930's
Championship Ontario Baseball TEAM
through a popular video game and powerful film at
olg.ca/ChathamPlaysOn

Reviving and celebrating Ontario history on the baseball field and in a video game! Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), is immortalizing the 1934 Chatham Coloured All-Stars - the first all-Black team to win an Ontario Baseball Association Championship in a very unique way. OLG and MLB are bringing the team's memory back to life through baseball's most popular video game, MLB The Show 22.

