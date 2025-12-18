Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Catherine Owen Adams, Chief Executive Officer will represent the company in a session scheduled on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Acadia's presentation will be accessible on the company's website, acadia.com , under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we're here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

