Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia's management team will also host a conference call and webcast on February 25, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be available on Acadia's website, acadia.com under the investors section and will be archived there until May 24, 2026. The conference call may also be accessed by registering for the call here . Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to use for accessing the call.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we're here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

acadia-pharmaceuticalsacadnasdaq-acadlife-science-investing
ACAD
The Conversation (0)
Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Phase 12 pivotal study met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints – – 51% (18 out of 35) of patients achieved Complete Response, requiring no surgeries after treatment with PRGN-2012; complete responses have been durable beyond 12 months with median duration of follow up of 20 months as of... Keep Reading...
Combined Apollon and Aion Formulations Kill Breast Cancer Cells Through Multiple Pathways

Combined Apollon and Aion Formulations Kill Breast Cancer Cells Through Multiple Pathways

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL) ("Apollon" or the "Company") a UK based international pharmaceutical company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion") a BC based international pharmaceutical company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO

FPX Nickel Reports Confirmatory Results from Geotechnical Drilling at the Baptiste Nickel Project

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Increases Financing

Globex Reports Additional High-Grade Gold in Drilling on it's Nordeau Royalty Claims

Related News

gold-investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO

copper-investing

Glencore Signs MOU with Orion Consortium on Potential US$9 Billion DRC Asset Deal

nickel-investing

FPX Nickel Reports Confirmatory Results from Geotechnical Drilling at the Baptiste Nickel Project

rare-earth-investing

Industry Applauds Project Vault, But Warns Supply Security Won’t Be Immediate

critical-metals-investing

Australia Set to Join Global Critical Minerals Alliance Meeting

precious-metals-investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Increases Financing

precious-metals-investing

Globex Reports Additional High-Grade Gold in Drilling on it's Nordeau Royalty Claims