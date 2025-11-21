AbraSilver Submits RIGI Application for the Diablillos Project

AbraSilver Submits RIGI Application for the Diablillos Project

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has formally submitted its application for the Diablillos silver-gold project to be included under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime ("RIGI").

RIGI is a recently implemented federal investment framework designed to attract and accelerate major development projects in Argentina by providing long-term fiscal stability agreements and a competitive suite of tax, customs, and foreign-exchange benefits. Both Salta and Catamarca Provinces, where Diablillos is located, have opted into the regime.

Approval under RIGI will significantly increase project economics and enhance overall investment certainty as Diablillos moves into its next phase of development.

John Miniotis, President and CEO of the Company stated "This submission marks another major milestone for AbraSilver as we continue to de-risk and advance Diablillos. With our RIGI application now submitted and pending governmental review, we look forward to a decision in early 2026, which will bring transformative benefits for the project as we continue advancing toward a construction decision next year."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver

Alternatively please contact:

John Miniotis, President and CEO
info@abrasilver.com
Tel: +1 416-306-8334

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

