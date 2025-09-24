AbraSilver Appoints Marie Inkster as Director and Chair of the Board

AbraSilver Appoints Marie Inkster as Director and Chair of the Board

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Marie Inkster as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Inkster will take over as Chair of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), replacing Robert Bruggeman, who will continue to serve as a director.

Ms. Inkster is a very highly accomplished mining executive and corporate director with more than 25 years of international experience spanning corporate leadership, finance, governance and capital markets. From 2018 to 2021, she served as President & CEO of Lundin Mining Corporation, after nearly a decade as its Chief Financial Officer. She currently serves on the boards of Cameco Corp. and Foran Mining Corp., and has also held board roles with global mining leaders including Vale S.A. and Lucara Diamond Corp.

Rob Bruggeman, outgoing Chair, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Marie as the new Chair of AbraSilver. Her exceptional leadership track record with large mining companies and deep capital markets experience will be invaluable as the Company focuses on development of the Diablillos project. I am proud of how far the Company has come and look forward to continuing to serve on the Board and working with Marie."

Marie Inkster, Chair of the Company, stated, "I am excited to be joining AbraSilver at this pivotal time in the Company's development. John Miniotis, the Board and the entire AbraSilver team have done an exceptional job of rapidly advancing the flagship Diablillos project and creating significant value. I look forward to contributing as the Company looks to the future and the opportunities for continuing value growth."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information, please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver.

Alternatively, please contact:

John Miniotis, President and CEO
info@abrasilver.com
Tel: +1 416-306-8334

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267677

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AbraSilver Resource Corp.ABRA:CATSXV:ABRAGold Investing
ABRA:CA
The Conversation (0)
AbraSilver Resource Corp.

AbraSilver Resource Corp.

AbraSilver is a well-funded, silver-gold focused advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the Salta province of Argentina, which has an Indicated resource base of over 140Moz on a silver-equivalent basis and an initial open pit PEA study completed in 2018. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott, Altius Minerals and SSR Mining.

Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares price targets for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He also discusses the health of the US economy and shares concerns about the stock market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley.

Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Wooden map of West Africa with labeled countries and capitals.

Mali Approves New Gold Deals Under Revised Code

Mali’s military government has approved a fresh round of mining agreements under its revised code.

On September 19, the country's Council of Ministers ratified seven exploitation and exploration agreements.

According to Reuters, the deals cover some of Mali's biggest gold operations, including Allied Gold’s (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) Sadiola project, B2Gold's (TSX:BTO,NYSE:BTG) Fekola mine, Resolute Mining’s (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) Syama site and Ganfeng Lithium's (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772) Bougouni lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
Traffic light showing green against a blue sky with clouds.

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) has secured final federal clearance to move forward with construction of its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho.

The US Forest Service issued a conditional notice to proceed last week, confirming that the company has met all requirements outlined in its January 2025 record of decision.

“After 8 years of extensive permitting review and over $400 million invested, it is finally time for the Stibnite Gold Project to deliver for America,” said Jon Cherry, Perpetua's president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca