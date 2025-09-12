AbraSilver Announces Filing of Technical Report for Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Diablillos Project

Market and commodities price round-up
The S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) posted a 0.75 percent decrease this week, opening at 8,871.20 on Monday (September 8) and closing at 8,805.00 on Thursday (September 11).
As for precious metals, gold increased 1.3 percent increase in US dollars, going from US$3,586.27 per ounce on Monday to US$3,632.87 by the close of Australian trading on Thursday. The metal also saw an increase in Australian dollars, climbing 0.5 percent from AU$5,468.95 to AU$5,496.45 over the same period.
Silver ended the period flat in US dollars, starting on Monday and closing on Thursday at US$41.07, but fell 0.77 percent in Australian dollars, moving from AU$62.63 to AU$62.15.
Top ASX mining stocks this week
How did ASX mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Australian mining stocks below as the Investing News Network breaks down their operations and why these companies are up this week.
Stocks data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday (September 11) using TradingView's stock screener and reflects price movements between Monday and Thursday. Only companies trading on the ASX with market capitalisations greater than AU$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
Weekly gain: 83.33 percent
Market cap: AU$31.77 million
Share price: AU$0.11
Zenith Minerals is an exploration company based in West Perth, Australia. Previously focused on lithium, this year the company has pivoted strategically to focus on gold at its Red Mountain and Dulcie gold projects. It still owns three lithium projects across its portfolio, alongside one zinc project.
Pending the release of significant news, Zenith requested a trading halt on Tuesday (September 9), and normal trading recommenced Thursday alongside its release.
That day, Zenith announced the first gold assay results from its Red Mountain gold project in Queensland. The results from its 2025 drilling campaign included one core that intersected a broad mineralized gold zone, extending 139.7 metres at an average grade of 1.05 grams per tonne gold. The interval, which started at a depth of 214.9 metres, included semi-massive sulphide mineralisation. Further assays are expected in the coming weeks.
Zenith added that it is preparing to start a fully funded 9,000 to 12,000 metre reverse circulation drilling program at its Dulcie gold project in Western Australia by the end of September.
Shares of the company gained significantly once trading recommenced, closing at AU$0.11 on Thursday.
At the start of the week, the company announced a share sale facility of unmarketable parcels under a value of AU$500 based on a share price of AU$0.06. The 1,233 shareholders with these small holdings can opt out by October 20, but otherwise the company will purchase the shares back automatically.
Weekly gain: 81.82 percent
Market cap: AU$13.11 million
Share price: AU$0.10
Fortuna Metals is an exploration company focused on rutile-graphite projects in Malawi following acquisition news this week. Its portfolio also includes rare earth and base metal assets in Western Australia and South Australia. The company changed its name from Lanthanein Resources last month.
Fortuna announced the acquisition agreement for the Mkanda and Kampini rutile-graphite projects on Thursday. The projects sit south of Sovereign Metals’ (ASX:SVM) Kasiya rutile and flake graphite deposit.
“The projects cover some of the most prospective geology outside of Kasiya, which hosts the world’s largest rutile and second largest flake graphite resource,” CEO Tom Langley commented. The mineral rutile is a high-grade source of titanium.
In its acquisition presentation, the company shared next steps, including data review and Phase 1 soil sampling and hand auger drilling, for which results are expected in Q4. Further exploration at identified targets will begin in 2026.
Fortuna requested a trading halt on Wednesday pending the acquisition news, which it released during pre-market trading Thursday. Its share price spiked to AU$0.125 at Thursday’s open and closed at a weekly high of AU$0.10.
Weekly gain: 70.33 percent
Market cap: AU$32.39 million
Share price: AU$0.155
US-focused IRIS Metals is a hard-rock lithium explorer and developer that is currently advancing near-term production through its Beecher and Tin Mountain lithium projects on private land in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company aims to develop a hub-and-spoke model in the state, with multiple mines and centralised processing.
Adding to its holdings in the state, the company said on Wednesday that it acquired a portfolio of private lands and federal mineral claims in the region from Rapid Critical Metals (ASX:RCM). The acquisition includes the Ingersoll project, which hosts the past-producing Bob Ingersoll lithium-beryllium mine. IRIS intends to start drilling at the Ingersoll project towards the end of 2025.
“Combined with our Beecher, Tin Mountain and Edison projects, (Ingersoll) establishes a robust foundation for IRIS’ near-term lithium production ambitions and enhances our exposure to critical minerals such as beryllium and tantalum,” US Operations President Matt Hartmann stated.
He added that private land ownership is strategically advantageous as it positions IRIS as “the leading lithium explorer in the region.” The acquisition brought the company’s private land holdings to over 41 hectares.
Shares of the company climbed to AU$0.14 by Wednesday’s close and closed even higher Thursday at AU$0.155.
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent
Market cap: AU$27.11 million
Share price: AU$0.005
Established in 2001, Red Sky Energy is an oil and gas exploration company headquartered in Melbourne.
Its flagship asset is its wholly owned Killanoola oil project in Otway Basin, South Australia, which covers an area of 17.5 square kilometres and has recorded rates of 300 barrels per day.
On Thursday, Red Sky Energy reported that construction has commenced at Killanoola’s KN2 well site following approval from the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining (DEM).
Drilling and completion costs for the KN2 well are being 75 percent funded by Condor Energy Services, Chawla Group and VB Energy through a farm-in agreement. Once complete, the companies will hold a 45 percent working interest in the well, and Red Sky will retain 55 percent.
Completion of construction is expected within the next two weeks, with initial activities including the removal and stockpiling of topsoil. The company added that installation of the access gate and fencing will follow after construction is complete.
Red Sky Energy shares climbed on the news, closing at AU$0.005 on Thursday.
Weekly gain: 45 percent
Market cap: AU$20.93 million
Share price: AU$0.029
Resources & Energy Group is a gold explorer and miner headquartered in Sydney.
It is currently performing small-scale gold production at its East Menzies gold project in Western Australia, which is located 130 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie and consists of over 50 tenements.
The company performed its second gold doré pour in Q2, with 34.14 ounces of gold minted at the Perth Mint.
On Tuesday, Resources & Energy Group announced that an amendment to its mining proposal for the Maranoa deposit at East Menzies has been approved, meaning it can construct eight additional vat leach cells with combined processing capacity of 40,000 tonnes of ore. The approval allows the company to move from small-scale trial to full-scale vat leach production at the deposit.
“Ultimately, cash flow from production will directly support resource drilling, exploration, and further development across the entire East Menzies gold project. This marks the beginning of a new growth phase for REZ,” Managing Director J. Daniel Moore said.
Shares of Resources & Energy Group climbed through the week after the announcement, closing at AU$0.029 on Thursday.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.