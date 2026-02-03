Abcourt Mines announces the Appointment of Dany Cenac Robert as Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dany Cenac Robert to the position of Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development.

A strategic partner of the Corporation since 2018, Mr. Cenac Robert possesses in-depth knowledge of Abcourt's assets and vision. With over 20 years of experience in strategic communications and financial markets, he notably founded and led the consulting firm Reseau Promarket Conseil, where he advised numerous mining and technology companies.

As specialist in business growth through both organic and strategic expansion, his areas of expertise include marketing, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and financial communications. He has been instrumental in the positioning of several companies from both the private and public sectors.

With over 10 years of experience in key roles for mining companies, Mr. Cenac Robert was previously a director at the publicly traded mining company Orex Exploration, which he guided through its merger with Anaconda Mining. He continued to work with the company when Anaconda Mining became Signal Gold Inc., where his roles focused on strategic advisory work with investors and communications.

Mr. Cenac Robert is a certified trainer and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from HEC Montréal with a specialization in Management. This training, combined with his experience, allows him to reconcile the imperatives of communication with the financial and operational realities of the mining sector.

Mandate and Responsibilities:

In his new role, Mr. Cenac Robert will oversee the following strategic pillars:

  • Strategic Communications and Media Relations
  • Investor and Stakeholder Relations
  • Corporate Development and Growth Strategy
  • Strategic Advisory

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt Mines, stated: "We are delighted to officially announce Dany's arrival on our management team. Having supported Abcourt since 2018, his transition to this Vice-President role is a natural progression. His expertise in public relations and his insight into corporate development will be invaluable assets as we reach key milestones in the development of our gold projects in Quebec."

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant Mine and Mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca  

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T : (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com
 Dany Cenac Robert,
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development
T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email : IR@abcourt.com
   

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the availability, timing and terms of advances under the Debenture; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Debenture, including the repayment of existing indebtedness; the Corporation's ability to advance and increase drilling and development activities at the Flordin-Cartwright and Sleeping Giant properties; and the receipt of the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


