Abcourt Mines Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Abcourt Mines (TSXV: ABI,OTC:ABMBF) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Pascal Hamelin, President, CEO and Director, will be present on February 26th at 10:00 Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant Mine and Mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activitiesThe past 12 months have represented a transformative period for Abcourt as we successfully transitioned from an explorer to an emerging gold producer. To drive long-term value, the company has launched an ambitious 20,000-metre drilling program at its Flordin property while significantly bolstering its leadership team with the appointments of Loïc Bureau as COO and Dany Cenac Robert as Vice President of Communication and Corporate Development. Together, these operational and corporate achievements position Abcourt for disciplined growth and enhanced visibility within the capital markets.

For further information:
Abcourt Mines
Dany Cenac Robert
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development
514-722-2276
ir@abcourt.com
info@abcourt.com
www.abcourt.com

