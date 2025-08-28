Abcourt Appoints a New Director and Grants Stock Options

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) welcomes Mr. Chad Williams, as new director of the Corporation, in replacement of Lise Kistabish, who resigned last June 2025.

Chad Williams has an extensive background in capital markets and business management. He is the founder and Chairman of Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc, Honey Badger Silver, Mines D'Or Orbec and Sharechest. He was one of the founders of both Agilith Capital Inc. and Westwind Capital Inc., as well as the former CEO of Victoria Gold Corp. (he departed in 2011) and former Head of Mining Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital Inc. He also serves on the board of NewFound Gold Corp. Prior to these positions, Mr. Williams was a top-ranked mining analyst at TD Bank and other Canadian brokerage firms in Toronto. Mr. Williams is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, having received a Bachelor of Engineering degree and a Master of Business Administration from McGill University.

The Board of Directors of Abcourt has also granted an aggregate amount of 21,600,000 common share purchase options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants, of which 13,750,000 to the directors and executive officers, 6,900,000 to officers, employees and some consultants and 950,000 to persons performing investor relations activities. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.07 and will expire on August 28, 2030. The options were granted pursuant to the Stock Option Plan of Abcourt, which was modified by the Board of Directors to increase the maximum number of common shares that can be issued upon exercise of options to 60,000,000, representing app. 6% of the outstanding common shares of Abcourt. This amendment to the Stock Option Plan is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its exploration and development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
President and Chief Executive Officer Reseau ProMarket Inc.,
T : (819) 768-2857 T : (514) 722-2276, ext. : 456
Email : phamelin@abcourt.com Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Abcourt Mines Inc.ABI:CATSXV:ABIGold Investing
ABI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc is a gold producer and Canadian exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of mining properties. The company's operating segment include Mining site in production; Prospection and development and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Mining site in production segment.

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Download the PDF here.

john hathaway, gold bars

John Hathaway: Gold Price Can Double, This Factor Isn't Priced In

John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII) and senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management USA, shares his outlook for gold, including how high it could go.

"In my opinion, the gold price could more than double," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of shiny gold coins featuring a buffalo design on a wooden surface.

Navigating Uncertainty: How Trump's Tariffs Are Affecting the Gold Market

The gold price has been on the rise in 2025 as a slew of factors work in its favor.

Central bank buying has long been a key point of support, as has escalating conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere. A newer addition is tariff tensions as the Trump administration fleshes out trade policies.

The gold price has benefited from safe-haven demand amid the turmoil, but concerns that the yellow metal itself might face tariffs have also impacted the sector as industry insiders react to uncertainty.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman Roger Jackson

Vertex Minerals Exec Touts High-grade Gold at Reward Mine

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) is banking on its high-grade gold resource at the Reward mine to take the company to profitability, generate cashflow and fund drill programs as it begins production at the underground mine.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson spoke with the Investing News Network about the company’s strategic position as it starts gold production. Vertex has begun developing the first two stope blocks at its Reward mine, which Jackson described as the highest-grade gold mine in Australia.

“I'd be surprised if we're not the highest-grade gold mine in Australia, given we're at around 17 grams,” Jackson said.

Keep reading...Show less
Burlap sack with Australian money spilling onto a wooden surface.

Auric Mining to Expand Portfolio with Strategic Mill Acquisition

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is accelerating its push to become a fully integrated gold producer.

On Monday (August 25), the company locked in a AU$4.4 million purchase of the Burbanks mill, located 15 kilometres south of Coolgardie and near its Munda gold project. Idle since 2019, the facility comes equipped with crushing, grinding and carbon-in-leach infrastructure, giving Auric a clear path toward in-house processing.

“A major missing piece for us has always been a mill … We are delighted to now be on a clear path to purchasing this facility, which we expect to be an important piece of our longer-term future,” said Managing Director Mark English.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

Cartier Launches Ambitious 100,000-m Drill Program on Cadillac

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Launches Ambitious 100,000-m Drill Program on Cadillac

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Discovers Two Separate Mineralized Veins at Silver King

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raise Presentation

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

×