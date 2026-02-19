Abcourt announces its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2025. All monetary values ​in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+.

Summary of financial results

(In dollars) Three months ended
December 31, 		Six months ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
Revenues 4,889,149     4,889,149    
Costs of sales 5,312,911     11,452,215    
Tax credit resources (902,000 )   (2,031,518 )  
Profit (loss) from mining operations 478,238     (4,531,548 )  
Administration expenses 760,871   654,908   2,177,729   1,430,665  
Care and maintenance expenses 221,626   1,163,598   250,914   2,051,031  
Exploration and evaluation expenses 101,678   593,593   351,746   1,094,753  
Finance costs 1,271,116   (421,037 ) 2,238,259   (284,532 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,140,348 ) (2,450,467 ) (8,659,953 ) (4,290,368 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 )


(In dollars) December 31, 2025   June 30, 2025
Cash 2,026,439   2,578,587  
Total assets 38,941,747   21,408,153  
Non-current liabilities 28,361,492   14,175,891  
Shareholders' equity 2,639,792   (599,534 )
Working capital (non-IFRS measurement) * 8,345,038   2,952,725  
* Working capital is a non-IFRS measurement with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see section "Non-IFRS Measure".
 		 
   
  • During the quarter, Abcourt continued the development of mining operations at Sleeping Giant. Several expenses were incurred, including the development and rehabilitation of existing galleries to access production sites, the maintenance of facilities and equipment, and the hiring of personnel.
  • Abcourt has completed the filing of the gold in circuit at the mill.
  • On October 31, the Corporation announced a private placement for gross proceeds of $10 million.
  • On December 22, 2025, the Company entered into a summary of binding terms with Glencore AG for senior debt financing of up to $30 million in principal and a production purchase agreement. The definitive agreements closed on January 30, 2026

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt Mines, stated: "The continued development of the Sleeping Giant mine is progressing well, as demonstrated by the profit from mining operations generated during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Various rehabilitation and development projects are ongoing and will increase the production rate in the coming months, paving the way for eventual commercial production."

Non-IFRS Measure

This press release presents working capital as a performance measure which is non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) performance measure. The Corporation believes that this measure provides investors with an improved ability to evaluate the performance of the Corporation. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore, such measures may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data may not be comparable to data presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial performance measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Corporation determines working capital as follows: current assets less current liabilities.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant Mine and Mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cénac Robert
President and CEO Vice-President, Communications
and Corporate Development
T : (819) 768-2857 T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email : ir@abcourt.com
   

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the availability, timing and terms of advances under the Debenture; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Debenture, including the repayment of existing indebtedness; the Corporation's ability to advance and increase drilling and development activities at the Flordin-Cartwright and Sleeping Giant properties; and the receipt of the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

abcourt-mines-inc abi-cc tsxv-abi gold-investing
ABI:CC
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

None Keep Reading...
Ole Hansen, investment graphics.

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, believes US$6,000 per ounce is in the cards for gold in the next 12 months; however, silver may not enjoy the same price strength. "If gold moves toward US$6,000, I would believe that ... silver at some point will struggle to keep up, and... Keep Reading...
Red stamp on paper with "approved" marked in red.

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

Ontario is moving to accelerate one of Canada’s largest emerging gold projects, cutting permitting timelines in half for Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Great Bear development in the Red Lake district.The province announced that Great Bear will be designated under its new One Project, One... Keep Reading...
Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan indicated conversion programme continues to deliverDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Panther Metals PLC

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of interest ("LOI") with Traxys Europe SA, a division of Traxys Group ("Traxys"), a global commodity trading and marketing market leader.The... Keep Reading...
First Development Resources

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Rare-Earth Element Stream Sediment Sampling Results and Target Refinement

First Development Resources plc (AIM: FDR), the UK-based, Australia-focused exploration company with mineral interests in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the December 2025 stream sediment sampling programme completed at its... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals" "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the forthcoming drill programme at the Roy... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Related News

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

base metals investing

Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9.5 Million