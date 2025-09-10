Abcourt Announces Increase to Loan Financing With Nebari to Accelerate Sleeping Giant Mine Development

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (" Abcourt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended credit agreement (the " Loan Agreement ") with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (the " Lender " or " Nebari ") pursuant to which an additional USD$2,000,000 is made available as a loan to the Corporation (the " Upsized Loan ").

Pursuant to the Upsized Loan, the aggregate amount borrowed from the Lender is USD$10,000,000 (the " Principal Amount "), in two tranches of: (i) USD$8,000,000 on July 3, 2025 (" Tranche 1 "); and (ii) USD$2,000,000 on the date hereof (" Tranche 2 "). Other than the addition of Tranche 2, no other material changes have been made to the original loan agreement between the Corporation and Nebari. Please see Abcourt's news release dated July 3, 2025 for further details regarding the original loan agreement and Tranche 1.

Abcourt expects to use the proceeds from the Upsized Loan to accelerate the development of its Sleeping Giant Mine. In the coming months, this will involve adding a third underground diamond drill to increase the expansion of the mineral resources at Sleeping Giant and accelerating phase 2 at the sleep camp.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, commented: "The partnership with Nebari is great. We're aligned in the successful development of the Sleeping Giant Mine and talking with mining knowledgeable individuals who understand the opportunities within our business are important. They immediately saw that by increasing the number of workers sleeping on site will reduce the transportation and offsite lodging cost as well as accelerating the development underground. "

Steven Bowles, Managing Director of the Lender, commented: " Nebari is pleased to upsize our loan to Abcourt in support of advancing the development of its Sleeping Giant Mine. The team has an operational readiness plan which positions the project well to achieve its ramp-up objectives in a very favorable gold price environment."

In connection with the closing of the Upsized Loan, the Corporation issued 14,905,298 non-transferable warrants (the " Warrants ") to the Lender. Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Corporation (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.093 per Warrant Share until July 3, 2028, subject to a pro-rata reduction if the Principal Amount is prepaid in whole or in part before July 3, 2026. In such case, a pro rata number of Warrants will have their term reduced to the later of July 3, 2026 and 30 days from the date of such Principal Amount reduction or repayment, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

The Upsized Loan and the issuance of the Warrants are subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Warrants (and the Warrant Shares issuable upon the exercise thereof) are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day under applicable securities laws. These securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Lender is at arms-length to the Corporation.

ABOUT Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T : (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com 		Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.
T : (514) 722-2276, # 456
Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Upsized Loan and the approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Abcourt Mines Inc.ABI:CATSXV:ABIGold Investing
ABI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc is a gold producer and Canadian exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of mining properties. The company's operating segment include Mining site in production; Prospection and development and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Mining site in production segment.

Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Download the PDF here.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, emphasizing that it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to a return to sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign.

Gold and Silver Stocks Dominate TSX30 List of Top Performers

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has released its annual TSX30 list, showcasing the 30 top-performing companies that are making the most impact in driving Canada’s economy forward.

Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks by their dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years.

The list was released on Tuesday (September 9), a day after the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) reached an all-time high of 29,027. It's up 17.18 percent since the start of the year and nearly 30 percent since September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
North American Mining Conferences Presentation

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

T2 Metals Secures Option to Acquire Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and Appoints Shawn Ryan to Advisory Board

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Related News

Copper Investing

T2 Metals Secures Option to Acquire Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and Appoints Shawn Ryan to Advisory Board

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Emerging Tech Investing

Trading Halt

resource investing

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

×