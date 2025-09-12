Abcourt Announces First Gold Pour at Sleeping Giant Mine

Abcourt Mines Inc. (" Abcourt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine, marking a significant milestone in the company's operations and commitment to sustainable gold production.

The event took place on September 11, 2025, at the Sleeping Giant site, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec. This achievement is the culmination of extensive efforts by the Abcourt team, which has worked diligently to bring the mine to this milestone.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, commented: "We are incredibly proud to announce the first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine, a testament to our hard work and dedication. This milestone demonstrates our ability to operate efficiently with a first pour 2 months after we began the development of the project. This successful gold pour is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter for Abcourt and its shareholders."

Mining Forum Americas 2025

The Corporation will be attending the Mining Forum Americas 2025, from September 14 to 17, 2025 at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, USA to present its achievement to the mining investment world.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T : (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com 		Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.
T: (514) 722-2276 poste 456
Email: Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Financing Facility and the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Abcourt Mines Inc.ABI:CATSXV:ABIGold Investing
ABI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc is a gold producer and Canadian exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of mining properties. The company's operating segment include Mining site in production; Prospection and development and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Mining site in production segment.

Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Trading Halt

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Related News

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Hit Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

×