AbCellera to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

AbCellera to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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