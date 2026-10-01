AbbVie to Host Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AbbVie to Host Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, October 30, 2026, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time. It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.AbbVie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media:

Cat Langel
(708) 508-3524

catherine.langel@abbvie.com 

Investors:

Liz Shea
(847) 935-2211

liz.shea@abbvie.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-host-third-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302895088.html

SOURCE AbbVie

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