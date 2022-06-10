Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Data is supportive of early intervention in myelofibrosis to achieve improved clinical outcomes in spleen volume reduction (SVR), symptom score, bone marrow fibrosis (BMF), and anemia
  • Results are from an exploratory analysis of navitoclax plus ruxolitinib from Cohort 3 of the Phase 2 REFINE study in JAK inhibitor naïve myelofibrosis patients

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new data from Cohort 3 of its Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare and difficult to treat blood cancer. These preliminary findings show spleen volume and symptomatic improvement in this cohort. These data are consistent with previously observed data from relapsedrefractory patients in Cohort 1a 1 and will be shared in an oral presentation at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress (Abstract #S197). 2

REFINE is a Phase 2 non-randomized open-label multi-cohort study evaluating the safety and efficacy of navitoclax alone or in combination with ruxolitinib in MF.

"Current treatment options for myelofibrosis are limited and targeted toward controlling disease symptoms," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology clinical development, AbbVie. "Together with pre-clinical findings, early results of this study demonstrating anti-fibrosis activity of navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib are promising. Specifically, the data findings regarding reduction in spleen volume, symptoms and bone marrow fibrosis help support the further exploration of disease modification in myelofibrosis."

The results presented at EHA 2022 were from a preliminary analysis of 32 JAK inhibitor naïve MF patients from Cohort 3 of the Phase 2 REFINE trial (NCT03222609). 2 The primary endpoint was spleen volume reduction of ≥35 percent (SVR35) from baseline at week 24. 2 Key secondary endpoints include ≥50 percent reduction in total symptom score (TSS50) at week 24, anemia response and BMF reduction. 2

In the results, SVR35 was achieved by 63 percent of evaluable patients at week 24 (20/32) and by 78 percent at any time on treatment (25/32). 2 At week 24, 41 percent (11/27) of evaluable patients with measurable baseline symptoms reached TSS50; notably, 67 percent of patients (18/27) met this endpoint at any time during the study. 2 In this cohort, 35 percent of evaluable patients, with available fibrosis grade at baseline and during the study, (9/26) achieved reduction in BMF by ≥1 grade at any time during the study with three patients experiencing ≥2 grade reductions in BMF. 2 Additionally, 40 percent of patients evaluable for anemia response (6/15) experienced improvement in anemia, a common clinical feature of MF. 2

Preliminary safety analysis identified no new safety signals. Thirty-one (97 percent) patients reported one or more adverse event (AE). 1 The most common Grade ≥3 AEs were thrombocytopenia (47 percent), anemia (34 percent), and neutropenia (25 percent). 1 Seven patients (22 percent) reported experiencing serious AEs. 1 Three patients (9 percent) experienced an AE leading to navitoclax discontinuation and three patients (9 percent) reported an AE leading to ruxolitinib discontinuation. 2

"These data reinforce the importance of early intervention in myelofibrosis and the potential to achieve improved clinical outcomes," said Francesco Passamonti, Full Professor of Hematology, University of Insubria and Chief, Hematology, Varee Hospital. "These preliminary results show good responses to combination therapy with navitoclax that may continue to improve over time."

About Navitoclax
Navitoclax is an investigational, oral BCL-X L /BCL-2 inhibitor. The BCL-2 family of proteins are known regulators of the apoptosis pathway. 3

Navitoclax is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any Health Authority worldwide at this time. Its safety and efficacy are under evaluation as part of ongoing Phase 2 and registrational Phase 3 studies.

AbbVie has an extensive late-stage clinical trial program for investigational navitoclax that is currently enrolling. For more information about enrolling in a clinical trial, please visit us here .

About the REFINE Study
REFINE is a multi-cohort, Phase 2, randomized, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of navitoclax alone or when added to ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis (MF). 4 The primary outcome measure is the percentage of patients who achieve Spleen Volume Reduction of greater than or equal to 35 percent (SVR35) from baseline to Week 24. Secondary outcomes measures include percentage of participants achieving 50 percent reduction in Total Symptom Score from baseline to Week 24 and change in grade of bone marrow fibrosis assessed according to the European Consensus Grading System.

Data presented at EHA 2022 include preliminary safety and efficacy results from Cohort 3 of REFINE (n=32). Patients in Cohort 3 had primary or secondary MF with splenomegaly and had not received JAK-2 therapy or BET inhibitors prior to enrollment. Data presented at EHA 2022 are representative of data from Cohort 3 of the REFINE study as of February 7, 2022 .

Data included in the official EHA 2022 Abstract Book are representative of data from Cohort 3 of the REFINE study as of October 4 , 2021.

More information can be found on https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ (NCT03222609).

About Myelofibrosis
Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare, difficult-to-treat blood cancer that results in excessive scar tissue formation (fibrosis) in the bone marrow. Patients living with MF experience symptoms such as an enlarged spleen, fatigue, weakness, and severe anemia, that are often debilitating and greatly impact quality of life. MF also carries a risk of transformation to more aggressive disease such as acute myeloid leukemia. 4

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

New Data Demonstrates AbbVie's VENCLYXTO®/VENCLEXTA® Combination Sustained Progression-Free Survival in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients After Four Years Off Treatment

  • Five-year follow-up analysis of the Phase 3 CLL14 trial (median follow-up of 65.4 months) continues to demonstrate longer progression-free survival (PFS) after fixed-duration venetoclax plus obinutuzumab compared to fixed-duration chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and coexisting conditions
  • PFS was significantly superior for venetoclax plus obinutuzumab compared to chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (median not reached [NR] vs. 36.4 months, p
  • A majority of patients treated with venetoclax and obinutuzumab remain without relapse four years after completing the venetoclax-based combination treatment

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced five-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CLL14 trial, finding that over 60 percent of patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who had received one-year fixed-duration combination treatment of VENCLYXTO ® VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) plus obinutuzumab (GAZYVA ® ) continued to show longer progression-free survival (PFS) and higher rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) after four years off treatment. 1 The findings were presented at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress (Abstract #S148).

"Long-term data from the CLL14 trial show that the one-year fixed-duration combination regimen of venetoclax and obinutuzumab offers patients the possibility of four years of CLL treatment-free response without disease progression," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology clinical development, AbbVie. "Since its approval, this chemotherapy-free combination option has helped transform the therapeutic landscape for CLL."

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement (the "ATM Agreement") with Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the "Sales Agents") for an at-the-market offering program (the "ATM Program").

The ATM Agreement will allow the Company to offer and sell up to US$50 million of common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") under the ATM Program. The Offered Shares may be offered and sold by the Company to the public from time to time, through the sales agents. The Offered Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") or any other trading markets for the common shares in the United States at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale. No Offered Shares will be offered or sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange or otherwise in Canada.

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Second Quarter 2022 on July 27, 2022

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com . To be directly connected to the conference call, enter your information here ; the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, and does not require a dial-in number or operator assistance to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-0211 or international +1 786-460-7199, confirmation code: 6873379. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

AbbVie to Present Extensive Data from its Migraine Portfolio at the 2022 American Headache Society® Annual Scientific Meeting

  • Researchers to highlight positive results from the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial investigating atogepant (QULIPTA™) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine
  • Breadth of research underscores AbbVie's leadership and commitment to people living with migraine and their individual needs

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present data from its migraine portfolio at the 2022 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting to be held in Denver June 9-12 . A total of 29 abstracts, including two oral presentations and one late-breaker presentation, will cover a wide range of studies across ABBVie's migraine portfolio, and highlight the company's newest migraine treatment, atogepant (QULIPTA).

"As the only pharmaceutical company that offers three products that span the spectrum of migraine treatment, which include preventive therapies for chronic and episodic migraine and an acute treatment for migraine attacks, AbbVie is pleased to present new data across its migraine portfolio," said Michael Gold , M.D., therapeutic area head, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "We continue to research potential new indications that may help more people living with this debilitating disease. Presenting robust data from our migraine portfolio demonstrates our commitment to people living with migraine and our goal of preserving personhood."

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs' 43 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Commercialization, will answer questions about the company at 9:20 a.m. PT/12:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . Material related to the company's presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

