AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73 per share. 

The cash dividend is payable August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 330 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, FacebookInstagramX and YouTube.

Media:

Marianne Ostrogorski

(224) 240-6336

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

marianne.ostrogorski@abbvie.com 

liz.shea@abbvie.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-declares-quarterly-dividend-302804858.html

SOURCE AbbVie

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