The board of directors of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share.

The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2022 , to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022 .

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 250 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com.

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Plant Based Foods Increases Distribution Through Freshspoke

FreshSpoke Inc. is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) (“Komo”) is pleased to announce that FreshSpoke Inc. is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario. FreshSpoke is an award-winning Canadian company, co-founded by Marcia Woods and Henry Quach. Since launching in 2017, FreshSpoke has grown to serve over 1,000 retailers across Ontario with direct-to-store delivery. FreshSpoke will also be expanding to select markets across Canada in 2023.

“FreshSpoke is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Komo Comfort Foods to bring this line of feel good plant-based foods to Ontario retailers," states Marcia Woods, CEO of FreshSpoke. "Everything about this company and its products is on-point with what today's consumers are looking for - healthy, easy and super delicious!"

Komo Plant-Based Foods is now actively distributing Komo products through FreshSpoke with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. Komo now has over 300 distribution points with that number expected to grow sIgnificantly this fall. FreshSpoke is a key part of Komo’s strategy to build out its retail footprint, targeting independents and both natural and conventional grocery retailers.

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce website. A full list of retail locations can be found at the company's website in addition to over 300 reviews from verified buyers.

About FreshSpoke Inc.

FreshSpoke is a sales & logistics platform that provides wholesale buyers with a convenient purchase and delivery pipeline to 1000’s of food & beverage products. FreshSpoke's e-commerce enabled marketplace features a set of simple yet powerful procurement and logistics management tools that simplify order, payment and delivery for supplier partners and retailers. FreshSpoke's delivery system takes advantage of excess capacity giving commercial drivers the ability to make extra cash delivering local food. FreshSpoke is available in Canada for desktop, iOS and Android devices as well as an API integration. FreshSpoke’s proprietary suite of technology includes a: marketplace app, inventory & traceability app, drivers app; and loadboard app for logistics management.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo’s meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Click here to connect with Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB)

MAVIRET® Approved by Health Canada for Paediatric Patients with Chronic Hepatitis C

  • MAVIRET can now be used as an 8-week, once-daily paediatric granule formulation option in treatment-naïve, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, chronic Hepatitis C (HCV) paediatric patients aged 3 to
  • Health Canada's decision makes MAVIRET the first pan-genotypic treatment option for treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic HCV patients as young as 3 years of age and weighing 12kg or more
  • This approval is supported by 98.4 per cent cure* rate across this group of patients who received the approved paediatric granule formulation

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved a change in the marketing authorization for MAVIRET® (glecaprevirpibrentasvir) to include its use for the treatment in paediatric patients 3 to 12 years old, weighing at least 12kg to less than 45kg. 1 MAVIRET is now approved as an 8-week, pan-genotypic (GT1-6) treatment for treatment-naïve, chronic HCV patients, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis in adults and children aged 3 years and older. 1**

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"There is an estimated 250,000 people living in Canada with chronic hepatitis C including young children who I have witnessed first-hand at SickKids in need of treatment options," said Dr. Simon Ling , MBChB, MRCP(UK), Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, SickKids Toronto. "The approval of MAVIRET® as a paediatric indication is a necessary step that will add a beneficial therapeutic option to treat HCV infection in children."

The label extension is supported by data from the phase 2/3, non-randomized, open-label, multicenter DORA Part 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of weight-based dosing of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) granules for 8, 12 or 16 weeks in 80 children aged 3 years to less than 12 years with chronic HCV infection. 1 Patients received a paediatric formulation of glecaprevir (GLE)/pibrentasvir (PIB), comprised of film-coated granules of GLE and PIB, in a sachet mixed together in a small amount of soft food for once-daily oral administration. The mixture of food and granules should be swallowed immediately; the granules should not be crushed or chewed. 1

"With Canada's commitment to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, the approval of MAVIRET® for paediatric patients is a positive advancement in reaching our goals," said Jennifer van Gennip , Executive Director, Action Hepatitis Canada. "Now with access to treatment of viral hepatitis amongst children, one more barrier to elimination is removed."

In DORA Part 2, the overall SVR12 rate for the subjects who received the final recommended dose was 98.4% (61/62 ) 1 . No subject taking the final recommended dose experienced virologic failure 1 . The adverse reactions observed in patients 3 less than 12 years of age were consistent with those observed in clinical trials of MAVIRET in adults with the exception of vomiting (occurring at approximately 8%), rash, and abdominal pain upper (each occurring at approximately 4%) which were observed more frequently than in adults. 1

"MAVIRET has had a significant impact on the lives of people affected by chronic HCV, and we are pleased that pediatric patients are now also able to benefit from this treatment option," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice-president and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "We are committed to helping achieve the World Health Organization's 2030 goal of HCV elimination and we believe Health Canada's expanded approval for MAVIRET will help Canadians to get one step closer."

About the DORA part 2 Study 2

The efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of G/P in children 3 years to less than 18 years old was demonstrated in an open-label study which was comprised of two parts, DORA Part 1 3 and Part 2 2 .

DORA Part 2 evaluated the safety and efficacy of weight-based dosing of G/P granules for 8, 12 or 16 weeks in 80 children aged 3 years to less than 12 years. 18 subjects received the initial lower dose, and 62 subjects received the final recommended dose. The median age was 7 years (range: 3 to 11); 73% had HCV genotype 1, 3% had genotype 2, 23% had HCV genotype 3, 3% had HCV genotype 4; 55% were female; 4% were Black; 97.5% were HCV TN; 2.5% were treatment-experienced to interferon; 1% had HIV-coinfection; none had cirrhosis; the mean weight was 25 kg (range: 13 to 44). In DORA Part 2, the overall SVR12 rate for the subjects who received the final recommended dose was 98.4% (61/62). No subject taking the final recommended dose experienced virologic failure. One 9-year-old child with HCV GT3b infection, who had received the initial lower dose, experienced virologic failure.  The child had K30R and V31M at baseline and treatment-emergent Y93H at relapse in NS5A; baseline or treatment-emergent substitutions were not detected in NS3. The pattern of adverse reactions observed was comparable with that observed in clinical studies of G/P film-coated tablets in adolescents and adults.

About MAVIRET™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) 1,2

MAVIRET® is approved by Health Canada for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in adults and children 3 years and older across all major genotypes (GT1-6). MAVIRET is a pan-genotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free treatment that combines glecaprevir (100mg), an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir (40mg), an NS5A inhibitor, dosed once-daily as three oral tablets. The new paediatric formulation consists of MAVIRET coated granules in sachet. Each sachet contains 50mg of glecaprevir and 20mg of pibrentasvir. The recommended dosage in number of sachets is based on body weight for children 1 .

MAVIRET is an 8-week, pan-genotypic option for patients without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment ** . MAVIRET is also approved as a treatment for patients with specific treatment challenges, including those with compensated cirrhosis across all major genotypes, and those who previously had limited treatment options, such as patients with severe chronic kidney 1 disease (CKD). MAVIRET is a pan-genotypic treatment approved for use in patients across all stages of CKD.

Glecaprevir (GLE) was discovered during the ongoing collaboration between AbbVie and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) for HCV protease inhibitors and regimens that include protease inhibitors.

MAVIRET is contraindicated in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh C) and is not recommended in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B). 1

For important safety information, please consult the MAVIRET Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca.

About Hepatitis C

An estimated 250,000 people in Canada are living with chronic hepatitis C but as many as 40% are not aware that they have it. 4 Left undiagnosed and untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure.  Currently, hepatitis C is the leading indication for liver transplant in Canada. 5 AbbVie supports a range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize HCV elimination because we know achieving the shared goal of elimination by 2030 will take more than medicine. It will take transparent and collaborative partnerships with all stakeholders – industry, healthcare providers, healthcare systems, patient groups and their support networks. Joint efforts and maximizing the time we have left will enable us to reach this goal.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca.


_____________________

*

Patients who achieve a sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post treatment (SVR12) are considered cured of hepatitis C.

**

The recommended duration of MAVIRET is 12 weeks in liver or kidney transplant recipients with or without cirrhosis.



1

AbbVie Canada. Maviret Product Monograph. Retrieved https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/MAVIRET_PM_EN.pdf . April 2022.

2

Jonas MM et al. Pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir in children with chronic hepatitis C virus: part 2 of the DORA study. J Hepatol (2021)

3

Jonas, MM et al. Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Efficacy of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir in Adolescents With Chronic Hepatitis C Virus: Part 1 of the DORA Study. J Hepatol (2020)

4

Canadian Network on Hepatitis C (CanHepC). Blueprint to inform hepatitis C elimination efforts in Canada. https://www.canhepc.ca/sites/default/files/media/documents/blueprint_hcv_2019_05.pdf Accessed April 2022.

5

Canadian Liver Foundation. How you advocate. https://www.liver.ca/how-you-help/advocate/ Accessed April 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c3801.html

Sirona Biochem Contracts WuXi AppTec to Manufacture Revolutionary Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Compound for Clinical Trial

Sirona Biochem Contracts WuXi AppTec to Manufacture Revolutionary Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Compound for Clinical Trial

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec ("WuXi"), Shanghai, for the small-scale production of TFC-1326, a powerful active against the aging effects on skin.

Years of groundbreaking research by Sirona's team of scientists at TFChem has shown in preclinical studies that TFC-1326 has the potential to reverse the effects of aging on skin, including the potential to eliminate fine wrinkles. The scientific data is strong, and we are now preparing for a clinical trial. There are no existing compounds that our scientists are aware of, that have the potential to reverse the effects of the aging process on skin to truly restore its structure and youthful appearance. The anti-aging and anti-wrinkle markets are estimated to be $271 Billion USD globally by 2024.

Gilead to Present Latest Data From Across Liver Disease Development Programs at the International Liver Congress 2022

Two Oral Presentations and 22 Posters Will Be Presented Across HDV, HCV, HBV, NASH and PSC –

Oral Presentations of Latest Phase 3 Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) Efficacy and Safety and Patient-Reported Outcomes Data Reinforce the Clinical Importance of the First-in-Class Treatment for HDV –

The Gummy Project Announces eShipper as Warehousing, Shipping and Fulfillment Partner in Preparation for Official Launch of Gummy Products

The Gummy Project Announces eShipper as Warehousing, Shipping and Fulfillment Partner in Preparation for Official Launch of Gummy Products

  • The Gummy Project to begin fulfilling purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022
  • eShipper enables The Gummy Project to fulfill ecommerce and B2B orders across Canada and the United States.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged eShipper as its warehousing, shipping and fulfillment partner in preparation for the official launch of its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy bees on July 11, 2022.

"We're thrilled to announce that the Company will begin fulfilling and shipping purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with a pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "We've been strategically building towards July 11 and are very much looking forward to successfully delivering our gummy products to our customers."

