AbbVie Announces 2026 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship Recipients, Celebrating 10 Years of Support

AbbVie Announces 2026 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship Recipients, Celebrating 10 Years of Support

  • Since its 2016 launch, hundreds of exceptional students pursuing higher education have received the scholarship
  • Now a renewable award, students may earn the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship for up to four years
  • Recipients live with conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced 34 students living with inflammatory conditions across dermatology, gastroenterology and rheumatology will receive the 2026 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship, as the program marks its 10th year.

During the past decade, AbbVie has invested more than $6 million through the scholarship, helping more than 350 students across the U.S. pursue higher education.

Renewable awards increase impact
Last year, the scholarship evolved to offer larger, renewable awards of up to $20,000 per student. Once selected, recipients may renew their scholarship for up to three additional years.

As college tuition has risen nearly 37% since 2010,1 research shows college students with chronic illnesses may experience unique financial barriers2 and are at significant risk for health problems, educational disruptions and lower graduation rates.3 The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship provides sustained support as recipients work toward their educational goals while managing their health.   

"With the demands of coursework, medical care and the cost of higher education, living with an immune-mediated disease can add significant challenges to a student's academic experience," said Jag Dosanjh, senior vice president of AbbVie and president of Immunology at AbbVie. "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship, we're proud to recognize our recipients' resilience and academic excellence and help them fulfill their educational and professional aspirations."

Making a difference for postsecondary students
The 2026 class includes three new recipients and 31 renewing their scholarships.

"I am proud to stand among fellow recipients whose character, determination and accomplishments continue to inspire me," said Alessandro Ruiz, who is receiving the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship for a second year, as he works toward a bachelor's degree in business analytics and operations and supply chain management at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. "This award will significantly support my pursuit of ambitious academic goals and provide meaningful acknowledgment of the perseverance that has shaped my journey."  

The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship recognizes outstanding students pursuing associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, while living with an inflammatory disease. Recipients are chosen based on academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, essay submissions and recommendation letters.

To learn more about the scholarship and this year's recipients, visit www.AbbVieImmunologyScholarship.com.

About the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship
The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship provides financial support to exceptional students living with chronic inflammatory diseases who are pursuing higher education in the United States. Through this scholarship, AbbVie's passion for patient care extends beyond medicine by helping students pursue a degree—and a life—not defined by their disease. Scholarship applicants are not required to have taken, currently take or intend to take any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and treatment history is not considered during the selection process. Recipients may renew their scholarship for up to three additional years or until they earn a bachelor's or graduate degree, whichever occurs first, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

About AbbVie in Immunology
AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For more than 20 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline – spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 19 immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.AbbVie.com/immunology.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.AbbVie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements 
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

U.S Media:

Karen May

karen.may@AbbVie.com

Investors:

Liz Shea

liz.shea@AbbVie.com   

1 Hanson, M. "College Tuition Inflation Rate." Education Data Initiative. https://educationdata.org/college-tuition-inflation-rate. Last updated Nov. 26, 2025.  
2 Issacson, K. and Tuckwiller, E. (2025) "Students with Chronic Illnesses Navigating the College Transition: Evidence from One Four-Year U.S. University." Journal of Postsecondary Education and Disability. https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/EJ1483220.pdf.   
3 Lemly, D. et al. (2014) "College Health Service Capacity to Support Youth with Chronic Medical Conditions." Pediatrics. 2014 Nov;134(5):885–891. doi: 10.1542/peds.2014-1304.   

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-announces-2026-abbvie-immunology-scholarship-recipients-celebrating-10-years-of-support-302853354.html

SOURCE AbbVie

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