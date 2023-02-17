Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Abbott Declares 397th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 51 cents per share.

This marks the 397 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023 .

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Medtronic Receives CE Mark for Extravascular Defibrillator System That Treats Abnormal Heart Rhythms

EV-ICD defibrillation lead placed outside of heart and veins, preserving vasculature

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received CE ( Conformité Européenne ) Mark for the Aurora EV-ICD™ MRI SureScan™ (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV™ MRI SureScan™ defibrillation lead to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. The Aurora EV-ICD system provides the life-saving benefits of traditional ICDs while avoiding certain risks because its lead (thin wire) is placed outside the heart and veins. The Aurora EV-ICD system is investigational in the United States .

Johnson & Johnson Names Paula A. Johnson, President of Wellesley College, to its Board of Directors

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that Paula A. Johnson, MD, MPH, President of Wellesley College, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Paula Johnson to Johnson & Johnson's Board of Directors," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "Paula is an impressive leader, physician-scientist, and educator, with expertise in improving health outcomes for patients around the globe. Her extensive knowledge of medical research, public health, and health policy, and her proven leadership across complex organizations will provide a unique skillset to the Johnson & Johnson Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Paula as the Company continues to innovate to profoundly impact health for humanity."

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: NUVASIVE , Oak Street Health , Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. , Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

NUVASIVE (Nasdaq – NUVA)

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Friday, January 27, 2023 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 , to discuss results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Barclays Global HealthCare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global HealthCare Conference on Tuesday, March 14 th , at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida. Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman DePuy Synthes and Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Vision will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Dr. John Reed as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the appointment of John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company's Executive Committee as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D. Dr. Reed previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development for Sanofi and brings more than 35 years of biomedical research leadership to the Company.

Dr. Reed will join Johnson & Johnson on April 3, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Company's industry-leading portfolio from William Hait, M.D., Ph.D. , who has served as interim head of Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical R&D organization since August 2022.

×