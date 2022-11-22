GamingInvesting News

Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its second Mystery Box sale for the game Bless Global. The event will start at 20:00 on Nov 23 (UTC+8). The new series Mystic Falls will be sold at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 3,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff, followed by the Public Beta Test from Nov 30 to Dec 14 .

Pre-registrations for Bless Global already surpassed 1 million by the end of October. In its first Mystery Box sale, the desert-themed series Whispering Barren was sold out in a trice, drawing great attention in the market. It is learned that a player sold a Diamond VIP PASS, which had a limited stock of 200, at 1,000 USDT, a final price 50 times greater than its first bid.

Now, the second sale for the Mystic Falls series, including new mount and pet NFTs, will soon begin on Nov 23 . After opening the Mystery Box they purchase, users will randomly receive one of various NFTs.

The pool contains a mount NFT (Candy Blowfish/Feather Spirit), a pet NFT (Icy McChilly), and a VIP PASS. The NFT mounts can boost the character's speed and battle power, while the NFT pet deployed can assist the character in battles by casting active skills to deal extra damage.

With glittering dreamy wings and the unique ability to carry two characters at once, Feather Spirit is extremely rare and hard to obtain.

There are three types of VIP PASS: Platinum, Gold, and Diamond, which all grant players tempting privileges. A VIP PASS can speed up Corestal mining. Players can mint Corestals in the game into BLEC, a special token used in PocketBuff to buy Mystery Box. They can also sell the NFTs obtained from the boxes for handsome returns. What's more, VIP PASS holders have exclusive access to the beta test.

About the Sale
Platform: PocketBuff
Download the PocketBuff app here: http://pocketbuff.com/42o1f2

The Beta Test is Coming
The AAA MMORPG GameFi Bless Global is about to start the beta test.
All VIP PASS holders can join the test and enjoy their early access from Nov 30 to Dec 14 . Remember to participate in the BP Ranking event during the test and get a chance to win 6,000 USDT & random airdrop rewards.

PocketBuff Established GameFi Union DAO
PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform, has started to build its GameFi Union DAO with multiple partners to enhance the Web3 game ecosystem and attract Web2 gamers to join. The AAA title Bless Global is the first game to be released on PocketBuff. Reportedly, the GameFi platform has already built partnerships with the following entities.

About Bless Global

Bless Global is published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains the exceptional quality of Web2 games while incorporating the Web3 economic model. With epic storytelling and console-level graphics, the game vividly depicts a medieval fantasy magic world. The Web3 game Bless Global grants players greater flexibility in ownership, control, and trade of their in-game assets and collectibles, making it possible for them to play for fun and play to earn at the same time.

About Longtu Korea

Longtu Korea, a KOSDAQ-listed listed company, owns an extensive collection of AAA games. Its previous works Sword & Magic and Yulgang Mobile have won the favor and support of more than 10 million users worldwide upon release. The company has provided reliable game services for more than 200 million users over the past decade.

While the GameFi Yulgang Global has won acclaim from over 5 million players, the company decided to bring its services to the next level by enhancing production and incorporating an innovative economic model into the new game Bless Global.

The Public Beta test will start in the coming days. For those who are interested, please click the link for more information. https://linktr.ee/blessglobal

