GamingInvesting News

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global presents Whispering Barren Mystery Box

-

Description

Bless Global's first batch of desert-themed Mystery Box "Whispering Barren" soon will be on sale! Receive two random NFTs by purchasing Mystery Box "Whispering Barren": High art quality Postcard and VIP PASS.

Postcards in the first batch of Mystery Box contains 5 Desert Series Postcards (Scenery Postcard) and 1 hidden edition Sculpture-themed Postcard. 5 different Desert Series Postcards can be exchanged with limited in-game mounts NFT "Iron Lion". Lucky players will have a chance to get a hidden edition SSR postcard: 1 Sculpture-themed postcard. Sculpture series postcards are one of very rare kinds. In Mystery Box "Whispering Barren", there is a chance of winning one of them. Collect all Sculpture-themed postcards to exchange them for a Diamond VIP PASS with beta test access and other benefits.

There are three levels of VIP PASS: Platinum, Golden, and Diamond. Obtain it for plenty of extra benefits. The VIP PASS can be used to speedup the Corestal mining. The wallet asset BLEC can be obtained by consuming Corestals in the game, which can be used to purchase corresponding NFTs in PocketBuff Wallet. You can withdraw NFT earnings.

Mystery Box, total available amount of Whispering Barren Series: 2,000. Price: 19.9 USDT.

Sales

"Whispering Barren" Mystery Box will be on sale at 18:00 (UTC+8) on October 18, 2022 .

On PocketBuff APP

Download: http://www.pocketbuff.com/t2/365/6690.html

About Bless Global

On July 11, 2022 , Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ listed company Longtu Korea, revealed its brand-new product "Bless Global". As the world's first AAA level MMORPG GameFi, Bless Global is based on the world view and content of the PC game "Bless", combined with P2E (Play to Earn) gameplay. Through an elaborate world-view story and high-level picture performances, the game interprets a living magical world with medieval theme. An immersive epic magical experience is brought to players through realistic strikes and unfettered combat-on-move! Aside from combat, players can also mine in-game resources through P2E gameplay in "Bless Global" and trade freely with other players.

Bless Global:
Website: http://bless.Tigon Mobile.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessGlobal
Discord: https://discord.gg/gV2cqSc8kp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playBlessGlobal

PocketBuff:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PocketBuffGame
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pocketbuff/

About Longtu Korea

Longtu Korea, a KOSDAQ listed company, owns an extensive collection of AAA games. Sword And Magic and Yulgang Mobile have won the favor and support of more than 10 million users worldwide. Over the past decade, the company has provided game services to more than 200 million users.

More than 5 million players worldwide have praised GameFi Yulgang Global released by Longtu Korea. With this in mind, the new game "Bless Global" has been upgraded in terms of production and economic model design, aiming to provide players with better services. PocketBuff, a collaboration effort between Tigon Mobile and Game Space, will provide a smoother experience for Web3 user with NFT trading in the game.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaa-gamefi-mmorpg-bless-globals-very-first-batch-of-mystery-box-whispering-barren-soon-will-be-on-sale-301648593.html

SOURCE Longtukorea

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c2534.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Bain & Company Research Finds Global Revenue for Games Could Grow by More Than 50% Over the Next Five Years

The report identifies ways publishers and developers can capture market share

- Global revenue for games could grow by more than 50% over the next five years, according to new research by Bain & Company . Research shows that industry growth is being accelerated by heavy engagement of younger gamers (ages 13 to 17) who spend about 40% more time in video game environments than with any other form of media. Yet, the supply of top talent isn't keeping pace with demand, an imbalance that is set to worsen as gaming studios lose developers to big technology firms. Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to prioritize certain areas for success as gaming becomes a foundation for both media, and nonmedia, experiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VeeFriends, DC Comics and Other Top-Tier Web3 Gaming Projects Opt To Build on ImmutableX

Numerous gaming-related projects, including DC Comics' superhero NFT card collection, Delysium, StarHeroes, and VeeFriends' "Book Games," join ImmutableX to achieve greater stability, scalability, and security

From the world's first playable AAA blockchain game Delysium to iconic DC Comics' superheroes like Batman and Superman, the world's most highly anticipated web3 projects are opting to migrate to, or launch, on ImmutableX — an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and a Layer-2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tyson® Brand Partners with Gaming Community Network to Fuel Top Athletes to Compete in New Limited Series "Chicken and a Video Game"

The four-part episode series features professional athletes including Karl-Anthony
Towns and Micah Parsons , gaming and dishing on their favorite chicken meal

Tyson ® brand knows gamers and professional athletes alike need help fueling up with a delicious meal to perform their best. That's why the beloved chicken brand is partnering with Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, combining chicken and gaming to create the perfect Friday night routine. The limited series, "Chicken and a Video Game," features top professional athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns Micah Parsons and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, competing in popular video games while enjoying delicious chicken dishes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LITTLE CAESARS® AND MTN DEW® ANNOUNCE GAMING COMBO AND IN-GAME ITEMS AHEAD OF CALL OF DUTY®: MODERN WARFARE® II RELEASE*

The iconic gaming, food & beverage brands are teaming up to take playing experiences and setups to the next level

- Little Caesars ® and MTN DEW ® are always looking to keep their fans fueled up and ready to go. That's why the brands are joining forces ahead of the release of the new Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II helping fans across the U.S. elevate their gaming experiences and excite their taste buds.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hostile Crypto Inc. Launches Metaverse Shakeup With HC Hogz NFT Gaming Project

First-to-Own fans can now get on the limited whitelist for the baddest, best rendered NFT Characters ever, from Web 3's most rambunctious new NFT gaming project

Hostile Crypto Inc.  announced the limited pre-release of its ground-breaking HC Hogz™ NFTs. The premint of just 2750 HC Hogz™ characters is the first stop on a game development road-map planned as an all-out fight-game assault on Web 3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY

First showcase for global users at "Thailand Game Show 2022"

Latest build test & 2nd NFT sales to accelerate pre-launch hype

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×