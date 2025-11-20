A2Gold Identifies Priority Drill Targets From Property-Wide Geophysical Program At Eastside

(TheNewswire)
Tonopah, Nevada November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce preliminary results and several high-priority drill targets identified from its recently completed, property-wide geophysical program at the 100%-owned Eastside Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
The recently completed gravity and airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys at Eastside provide coverage of the A2Gold claim block (92km2). Interpretation and planning of future drilling continues but several drill targets have already been identified (see Map 1). The initial interpretation and report were completed by Mr. James Wright from J.L. Wright Geophysics.
MAP 1: GEOPHYSICAL TARGETS
https://a2gold.com/site/assets/files/3144/layout-residual-gravity-map.pdf
Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The new data redefines Eastside. We now see a much larger potential mineralized system that continues well beyond the known resource area into a broad pediment corridor with thin cover and clear structural controls. The emerging targets provide a compelling roadmap for discovery-focused drilling that can meaningfully expand Eastside's scale and resource potential.
We are in the final stages of selecting drill hole locations that will be the focus of our upcoming 18,000 metre RC drill program which is in addition to the recently completed 1,680 metre diamond drill hole (" DDH ") program. We expect to have assays from this DDH program in the very near future."
A2Gold's emerging gold resource at the McIntosh zone is in the northeastern portion of the Monte Cristo Mountain Range and borders the large pediment area found at Eastside. Geophysics indicate the range is flanked everywhere on the east by a 1.5-2 km wide pediment shelf of alluvium-covered bedrock. The Company believes this pediment is very prospective to host gold deposits. The geophysical results indicate the pediment is 62 square kilometers in area. It extends from near the McIntosh gold deposit south along the range front for 16 km to the historic Boss gold mine, which falls within our Castle Zone (see map 2). Drilling by A2Gold and prior operators has already discovered three gold deposits on the pediment near Boss, which is reflected in the 43-101 report published in July 2021.
MAP 2: EASTSIDE PROPERTY MAP
https://a2gold.com/site/assets/files/3144/eastside-property-boundary-a2.jpeg
Sparse historic drilling and CSAMT surveys indicate the alluvial cove r on the entire pediment is approximately 1-30 meters in thickness. The recent geophysical program shows the rocks and structures exposed in the mountain range extend uninterrupted beneath the pediment cover. Several target areas (one km 2 and larger) of low-density volcanic rocks have been identified on the pediment, which are interpreted to contain the same rhyolite and tuffs that host the McIntosh deposit. These targets will be drilled by A2Gold in the reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling program scheduled to commence in January 2026.
Anomalies found in the airborne radiometric surveys show potassium, uranium, and thorium are tracking hydrothermal alteration in the mountain range. One such anomaly coincides with alteration mapped by A2Gold geologists extending 5 km south from McIntosh. Road building and the drilling of 25-30 widely spaced holes along this anomaly are permitted. Road construction will begin in December 2025 followed by drilling in January 2026.
The geophysical surveys also mapped several structural boundaries, interpreted as faults, both in the mountain range and extending from the range under the cover on the pediment. These structures trend north, northwest, and northeast and may control the position of the gold deposits and grade within them. A number of these faults will also be targeted with drilling in 2026.
NEXT STEPS
-
Finalize interpretation and select drill hole locations within identified targets
-
Commence RC drilling focused on in-fill and step-out drilling at McIntosh and Castle supporting an updated NI-43-101 resource estimate expected in Q1 2026.
-
Drill newly defined geophysical targets, including pediment-hosted anomalies and structural corridors. Conduct follow-up geophysics, including CSAMT to map resistive silicified zones and IP where sulfides are anticipated.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Wallace is a consultant to the Company.
ABOUT EASTSIDE
The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.
*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold) with a gold price of $1,725/ounce. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT A2GOLD CORP
A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter Gianulis, CEO
