5WPR one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their Consumer Culture Report revealing over half of men surveyed enjoy seeing their favorite brands on gaming platforms, and close to 30%  have made digital purchases to own products from these brands virtually.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

Beyond the screen, 43% of men who use any gaming platform have been influenced to make offline purchases by these brand integrations. According to a 2021 survey by Statista, men accounted for 55% of all video gamers in the United States .

"Smart brands will go wherever consumers are spending time, but the key to securing transactions is finding authentic integrations within these games," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch . "Right now, many of these integrations might entice men more than women gamers because they're being targeted. A brand that traditionally has a larger female consumer base might not be thinking about offering branded products in a game like Fortnite just yet, but that discrepancy is becoming smaller each day, and soon we can expect to see more traditionally feminine brands entering the gaming market."

At the time of the survey, only 14% of female gaming respondents had made purchases from their favorite brands virtually. However, 29% of female gamers had been influenced to make purchases by these brand integrations offline, suggesting females still value physical products more than virtual ones, possibly because they still spend most of their time and money in reality.

"As the boundaries between reality and digital are increasingly blurred, we can expect to see consumers spend more time and money in these virtual worlds, regardless of age and gender. With the introduction of more advanced virtual reality and the Metaverse, soon it won't be enough to own the physical product, you'll be buying it for your virtual avatar too," adds Busch. "My advice to brands who have not yet considered gaming integrations is to begin building your virtual presence – it will only continue to grow as a strong sales and marketing channel."

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency , 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry, providing clients with the most up-to-date consumer insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of client campaigns.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21 . The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-multi-tasking-men-want-to-shop-and-game-at-the-same-time-301524993.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LET'S TALK STEM WITH DR. CALVIN MACKIE TALKS WITH ESPORTS GURU GERALD SOLOMON ABOUT THE WORLDWIDE EXPLOSION OF ESPORTS GAMING

Esports Creates Thousands of STEM Jobs in a Variety of Fields

VIDEO PODCAST
AUDIO PODCAST

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Neo6 with Differentiated Visual Experience for Mobile Gaming

Introduces Expanded Picture Quality Enhancements and Customizations to Further Elevate the Immersive Visual Experience

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest iQOO Neo6 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with a high definition and ultra-smooth gaming experience, while also enabling advanced picture quality enhancement options for diverse content applications to deliver always-optimized visual enjoyment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MAGIC MACHINE AND BISONIC INC ONBOARD STRATEGIC LAND INVESTORS FOR "CREATE TO EARN" MMORPG FORGOTTEN RUNIVERSE BASED ON FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARD'S CULT

Ryan Zurrer's Dialectic Takes Lead Investment; Seven Seven Six in Second Position

The investment bolsters resources and team behind the innovative Blockchain based Web3 game debuting in 2022

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 on Tuesday, April 26

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220413bleach_brave_souls_spring_bankai.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9).

This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine , from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita , the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including the Brave Souls Quiz, Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game. There will also be special campaigns on the official Brave Souls Twitter ( @bleachbrs_en ) so be sure to check them out for a chance to win great prizes.

Bleach: Brave Souls Spring Bankai Live 2022 Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (UTC+9)

Spring Bankai Live 2022 Webpage:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220426/

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/jYGin0_7O2c
(JP) https://youtu.be/EXWfpZFcQvM

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-spring-bankai-live-2022-on-tuesday-april-26-301524702.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Asetek SimSports Unveils Invicta Racing Boots for Full Immersion, Maximum Performance and Unrivaled Comfort in Sim Racing

- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today unveiled its Invicta™ Racing Boots, specifically designed for full immersion, maximum performance and unrivaled comfort, providing the perfect, stable grip for sim racing.

Attractive and elegant, and uniquely designed for sim racing, the Invicta™ Racing Boots feature the classic Asetek SimSports™ design. Made with a thin rubber sole ideal for a stable grip with the Invicta™ pedal face plates, the boots emphasize comfort, with perforations in the front for maximum breathability; a padded tongue for extra comfort; and a hook & loop self-fastener strap and laces for easy adjustment and a perfect fit.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c8963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

