A.I.S. Resources Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 2,700,000 shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.03 per share for gross proceeds of $81,000 (the "Private Placement").

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for audit fees and general office expenses. There are no proposed payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company, and to persons conducting Investor Relations activities. No finders fees are payable. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited
Martyn Element
Chairman

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Martyn Element, Chairman of the Board
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Overview

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AIS,OTCQB:AISSF)is a diversified resource company working to be a high-quality producer of precious metals and battery materials, particularly lithium, manganese and gold. To fulfill this goal, the company has assembled a team of highly-qualified professionals with a track record of success in exploration, production, commodity trading and capital markets. A.I.S. Resources is currently focused on developing its pair of gold projects in Australia, the Yalgogrin orogenic gold project and the Toolleen-Fosterville gold project.

The Yalgogrin orogenic gold project is located in the historic West Wyalong gold corridor, which produced 445,700 ounces of gold between 1894 and 1921. A.I.S. Resources has confirmed existing gold assays at Yalgogrin after reviewing 12 drill core samples from the property. The advanced-stage Yalgogrin gold project has seen extensive gold production over the past 100 years, including three major gold prospects that are in operation as of Q3 2020: Cadia Newcrest, the Lake Cowal gold mine and the Northparkes copper-gold mine.

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCGPorphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

AIS CEO Marc Enright-Morin commented, "We are excited to partner with Riversgold on this very exciting newly discovered Saint John Project. The combination of very high-grade mineralisation, excellent infrastructure, and district-scale potential provides AIS with a unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system in one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. Saint John is exploration and drill ready with two drill programs already approved. Its unique location near the coast means we can explore here in a meaningful way all year round and we look forward to getting the drills turning and come up with the discovery hole."

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTCPINK: AISSF ) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces the closing of a private placement of convertible debentures and detachable warrants for gross proceeds of $195,000.

Principal will be convertible into common shares at $0.05 per common share (the "Conversion Price") for a term of one (1) year from the closing date (the "Maturity Date"). The convertible debentures will bear interest at a rate of 6.0% per annum payable on the Maturity Date. Accrued interest may be paid in cash or converted to common shares at the Market Price (as defined by the TSXV Exchange) at the time the accrued interest becomes payable.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Building the team to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project to a construction decision

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.

Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Specializing in the food and agriculture industries, Mr. Haffmans has been a senior manager and business developer internationally including ventures and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Mr. Haffmans speaks 6 languages and has developed an extensive international network of associates. Mr. Haffmans holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Economics from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands. We welcome Alexander to the Board and his future contributions in our mission to develop our flake graphite assets.

Key Highlights:

  • Crew mobilization is underway to support a 15,000-metre drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada.
  • Drilling is focused on advancing the Trapper Zone's 3+ km strike toward a maiden MRE highlighting titanium, vanadium, and iron ore—critical minerals for the global energy transition.
  • Ongoing site work includes trench mapping, surveying, and full camp establishment to optimize drill execution.
  • Infrastructure is in place with new access trails along the oxide layering strike through the Trapper Zone.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the mobilization of crews to its 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in southern Labrador, Canada. This mobilization marks a significant step in preparing for a major drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and advancing toward the completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the latest research and development efforts for the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack have resulted in the design possibility of a higher-capacity battery system. Development has focused on an expanded module concept that delivers greater energy within the same casing. By shifting from the current 48-cell configuration to a beehive arrangement of 72 cells per module, each pack-comprising five modules-now achieves an energy capacity of 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) while maintaining the existing battery casing structure.

Highlights

- R&D work developed an expanded CERENERGY(R) module concept, increasing capacity from 48 to 72 cells per module in a beehive arrangement

- Each five-module pack now delivers 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) of energy while retaining the existing casing and factory setup, requiring no infrastructure changes.

- System-level benefits include higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of ~30% at module and pack level

- Thermal modelling confirms uniform heat distribution with no excessive build-up, resulting in lower internal resistance and stable performance

- Engineering refinements-simplified cell contacting, optimised welding, repositioned sensors, and a redesigned frame-improve layout, assembly efficiency, and long-term reliability

- The redesign enhances competitiveness in EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production

- No final decision on final design as yet - further modelling work

- R&D work on incorporation into a grid pack has commenced

Importantly, this innovation requires no modification to the established factory design and setup. At the system level, the improvements deliver higher energy and power density, enhanced thermal performance, and cost reductions of approximately 30% at both the module and pack levels.

The redesign reduces inactive or unheated areas within the battery, with R&D efforts focused on analysing thermal distribution and heat accumulation during operation. Thermal modelling confirms that effective heat management is achievable, showing no excessive build-up during charging and discharging. Results demonstrate a uniform temperature profile, leading to lower internal resistance and more stable performance under load.

From an engineering perspective, the new module concept also resolves practical design challenges. It introduces simplified cell contacting, creating additional internal space and a cleaner layout. Further refinements include optimised welding techniques, repositioned temperature sensors, and a redesigned frame-collectively enhancing assembly efficiency, structural robustness, and long-term reliability.

At the system level, these advancements deliver higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of around 30% at both the module and pack levels. This results in a more competitive EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production.

A final decision on the design has not yet been reached, as additional modelling work continues alongside ongoing R&D focused on achieving seamless integration into a grid-scale battery pack, ensuring optimised performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency for future commercial deployment.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "We are very encouraged by the outcome of our latest CERENERGY(R) development program. Achieving a 72--cell beehive module design that lifts pack capacity to 90 kWh-without any change to the existing casing or factory setup-is a significant milestone. Not only does this innovation increase energy density, it also simplifies engineering, enhances thermal management, and reduces cost by nearly 30%. These results strengthen the commercial competitiveness of CERENERGY(R) and confirm its scalability towards full industrial production. With each step, we are moving closer to delivering a next-generation, high-performance battery solution for the global energy storage market."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

