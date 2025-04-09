A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces the grant of a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share. The Options vest on the date of grant and will expire five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AIS' Key Gold Projects in Australia:

With the recent rise in gold prices, AIS has renewed its focus on advancing its exploration efforts.

1. Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project

  • AIS holds a 100% interest in the 28 km² Fosterville-Toolleen Exploration License (EL6001), located just 10 km east of Agnico Eagle's renowned Fosterville gold mine.
  • Promising drill targets have been identified at Toolleen, with geological characteristics similar to the high-grade Fosterville mine.

2. Bright Gold Project

  • AIS has a 60% stake in the 58 km² Bright Exploration License (EL6194), with the option to acquire full ownership.
  • The Company is currently reviewing results from its 2023 drill program and is preparing to define additional high-potential drill targets.

3. Kingston Gold Project

  • AIS holds a 100% interest in the 167 km² Kingston Exploration License (EL6318), which includes a small-scale mine with a 50-meter vertical shaft.
  • AIS will receive 15% of the revenue from gold sales generated from the Vendor's mining activities outside of their prospecting license.

These three properties, totaling over 250 km², are located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in Central Victoria, often referred to as the "Golden Triangle." According to the Geological Survey of Victoria, up to 75 million ounces of gold may still be undiscovered in the region.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited
Martyn Element
Chairman

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Martyn Element, Chairman of the Board
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Battery Metals Investing
AIS:CC
Overview

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AIS,OTCQB:AISSF)is a diversified resource company working to be a high-quality producer of precious metals and battery materials, particularly lithium, manganese and gold. To fulfill this goal, the company has assembled a team of highly-qualified professionals with a track record of success in exploration, production, commodity trading and capital markets. A.I.S. Resources is currently focused on developing its pair of gold projects in Australia, the Yalgogrin orogenic gold project and the Toolleen-Fosterville gold project.

The Yalgogrin orogenic gold project is located in the historic West Wyalong gold corridor, which produced 445,700 ounces of gold between 1894 and 1921. A.I.S. Resources has confirmed existing gold assays at Yalgogrin after reviewing 12 drill core samples from the property. The advanced-stage Yalgogrin gold project has seen extensive gold production over the past 100 years, including three major gold prospects that are in operation as of Q3 2020: Cadia Newcrest, the Lake Cowal gold mine and the Northparkes copper-gold mine.

Exploring and Expanding Australian Gold Assets

