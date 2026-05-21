A.I.S. Resources Acquires More Prospective Ground and Commences Field Exploration of Saint John Project, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Acquires More Prospective Ground and Commences Field Exploration of Saint John Project, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) ("A.I.S." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of land holdings at its Saint John Project, New Brunswick, and has commenced field exploration activities on the properties.

The Company has staked one additional mineral claim, Claim 12483, consisting of 47 claim cells covering approximately 1,175 hectares. The newly acquired claim is located southwest of the Company's existing claim blocks and increases the Company's prospective land position in the Saint John area to 12,550 hectares in four claim blocks.

The Company has also commenced a field exploration program on the Saint John Project. The program includes ground prospecting, geological mapping and rock sampling, and will also cover the newly acquired claim area. The program's objective is to evaluate areas with limited historical sampling, identify additional mineralized zones and exploration targets, and assist in prioritizing potential drill targets for the Company's planned diamond drilling program.

Based on historical exploration work, the Saint John Project currently includes three principal prospect areas: Prince of Wales, where copper, gold, silver, and lead mineralization has been reported; Little Lepreau, where copper, gold, antimony and silver mineralization has been reported; and Headaway, where copper, gold, and silver mineralization has been reported.

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO of A.I.S. Resources, said, "The expansion of our land position at the Saint John Project is an important step in consolidating a prospective exploration package in a region with encouraging historical mineral occurrences. With fieldwork now underway, our technical team is focused on advancing the project through systematic prospecting, mapping and sampling. This work is intended to improve our understanding of the mineralized systems, fill gaps in the historical dataset, and help define priority targets for follow-up drilling. We believe the Saint John Project offers strong exploration upside, and we look forward to updating shareholders as results become available."

The Company believes that the expanded land position provides additional exploration potential along prospective trends associated with the known mineral occurrences. Results from the current field program will be used to refine the geological model and support future exploration planning.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Limited
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO
T: +1-778-892-5455
E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, the objectives of the field program, the potential identification of additional exploration targets, the prioritization of drill targets, and the potential for future drilling. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, commodity price fluctuations, access to properties, weather and operational conditions, and other risks associated with mineral exploration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


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