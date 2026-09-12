A Civilian Legend Reimagined: Jeep® Brand Introduces 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A

- The 11th drop in the Jeep® brand's Twelve 4 Twelve series, the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A celebrates the Willys CJ-2A, the first Jeep vehicle designed specifically for civilian use
- 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A connects today's Wrangler generation to the original CJ-2A, the vehicle that launched the "CJ" or Civilian Jeep, legacy
- Built on the Wrangler Rubicon platform, this special edition blends legendary Trail Rated capability with authentic design cues that pay tribute to the original Willys CJ-2A
- Gobi exterior paint color returns for 2027 as one of the paint colors available with JL-2A
- Exclusive 17-inch retro Joose painted wheels and orange tow hooks draw inspiration from the Sunset Red wheels from the original CJ-2A
- Exclusive Wrangler-first color and material combination of premium Nappa Heritage Tan and Bison Brown interior, featuring bold Desert Orange accent stitching and exclusive commemorative details, honor Willys-Overland
More than 80 years after the Willys CJ-2A brought Jeep® capability to civilian life for the first time, the Jeep brand is going back to where it all began with the debut of the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A, the 11th drop in the yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve series."The original CJ-2A represents a defining chapter in Jeep brand history. It is the moment the Jeep vehicle found a new purpose in communities across America," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "More than eight decades later, the 2027 Wrangler JL-2A brings that story full circle, carrying forward an iconic silhouette shaped by 85 years of continuous 4x4 leadership while honoring the original through unmistakable design details and delivering the freedom, adventure and legendary capability that will take a new generation wherever the trail leads."From Battlefield to Back FortyIn July 1945, the battle-proven formula of the military Willys MB was adapted for civilian life with the introduction of the Willys CJ-2A, the first Jeep vehicle designed specifically for civilian use and the beginning of the "CJ," or Civilian Jeep, legacy. Built by Willys-Overland in Toledo, Ohio, the CJ-2A brought proven Jeep capability to farms, ranches and industry, adding practical features, including a tailgate and rear power takeoff, along with larger headlights and the now-iconic seven-slot grille. Bold postwar color combinations, including Harvest Tan with Sunset Red wheels and Pasture Green with Autumn Yellow wheels, brought personality to the purpose-built workhorse and directly inspired its modern-day namesake.Classic Cues, Modern Capability The 2027 Wrangler JL-2A reaches back to 1945 for inspiration, reimagining the original's bold colors and iconic design cues with a modern Wrangler attitude. Exterior highlights include:
- A modern salute to the original CJ-2A's color palette, led by Gobi on the two-door and '41 on the four-door, with Bright White, Sting Gray, Ghost and Joose also available; Gobi draws inspiration from the original's Harvest Tan finish
- Exclusive 17-inch retro wheels painted Joose, a nod to the original Sunset Red wheels, paired with standard 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires
- Body-color fender flares and three-piece hardtop create a clean, cohesive exterior
- Front and rear orange tow hooks add bold pops of color and unmistakable Jeep character
- Dark Metallic Grey grille accents give the iconic seven slot grille a distinctive modern look
Willys Woven In
Inside, the JL-2A's Willys roots come to life through a newly developed, first-ever Wrangler interior color and material combination that goes beyond unique accents, bringing together premium materials, bold color and exclusive details inspired by the original.
Exclusive interior highlights include:
- Nappa Heritage Tan leather wraps the seats, along with Nappa PUR instrument-panel mid-bolster, bringing warmth and premium craftsmanship to the cabin
- Rich Bison Brown door panels, lower instrument panel and center console create a rich striking environment
- Bold Desert Orange accent stitching is featured throughout the cabin, creating a vibrant visual connection to the Joose-painted wheels
- Exclusive Willys-Overland satin chrome shifter medallion and heritage-inspired HVAC vent graphics pay tribute to Jeep brand's Willys roots, featuring the iconic seven-slot grille on one side and a Willys silhouette on the other
- Exclusive rear swing gate plaque recreates original CJ-2A dashboard data plate artwork, with farm and factory scenes recalling the vehicle's original agricultural and industrial mission
- Standard Convenience Group with remote start, auto-dimming rearview mirror and universal garage door opener
- Standard front TrailCam with integrated washer
The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A will be available to order in October, with a package of MSRP of $4,995, delivering its unique content for $115 more than a similarly equipped Rubicon.
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
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SOURCE Stellantis