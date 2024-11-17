Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Radiopharm Theranostics

68Ga-RAD 301 (68Ga-Trivehexin) Demonstrates Strong Potential for Imaging of αvβ6-Integrin Expression in Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that a clinical study featuring 68Ga-Trivehexin (68Ga-RAD 301), conducted by Dr. Rehm and colleagues from the Technische Universität Dresden, has now been published in Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine.

  • Clinical study of 44 patients published in ‘Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine’ by Dr Jana Rehm and colleagues demonstrated that Ga68-labelled RAD 301 is a safe and suitable agent for imaging in pancreatic cancer.
  • Results indicate that the primary tumor and metastases were well-visualized with a high tumor-to-background ratio.
  • A Phase I imaging trial (NCT05799274) with 68Ga-RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer patients to assess the safety and imaging characteristics of RAD 301 is currently ongoing.

The paper, entitled “αvβ6-integrin targeted PET/CT imaging in pancreatic cancer patients using 68Ga-Trivehexin1, describes the clinical results of a retrospective study of the biokinetics of 68Ga- RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer patients. This 44-patient study is reported as the largest cohort of individuals imaged with RAD 301 with any tracer.

The primary tumor, as well as metastases in the liver, lymph nodes, peritoneum, lung, bone, spleen, pleural cavity, and soft tissues, were visualized with a high tumor-to-background ratio. With no adverse events recorded, the findings indicate that RAD 301 is a suitable and safe diagnostic agent for imaging αvβ6-integrin expression in pancreatic cancer.

RAD 301 is a peptide that targets αvβ6-integrin, a cellular marker for tumor invasion and metastatic growth, the expression of which correlates with decreased survival in several carcinomas, particularly pancreatic. The αvβ6-integrin receptor is found in high density on most pancreatic carcinoma and head and neck squamous carcinoma cells, making it an attractive potential diagnostic and therapeutic target in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and Head-and-Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma2.

A Phase I imaging trial (NCT05799274) with 68Ga-RAD 301 in PDAC patients is currently being conducted at the Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Eistein College of Medicine, NY, USA. The study will assess the safety, radiation dosimetry and imaging characteristics of RAD 301 in patients with advanced PDAC3. In May 2023, the FDA granted Radiopharm with an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer.

“Current imaging standards of care for the detection of PDAC have significant limitations, making this one of the highest areas of unmet medical need and posing a major challenge for healthcare providers in imaging PDAC patients,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics. “These findings reinforce the clinical potential of RAD 301 as an imaging agent for the more sensitive and selective detection of pancreatic cancer and its metastases, ultimately advancing PDAC patient management.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

life science investingasx:radbiotech investingBiotech Investing
RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics


Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics 'Extends Runway' to Key Milestones with AU$70M Investments: Report

Description

The AU$7.5 million strategic investment from Lanthues Holdings signals a strong endorsement of Radiopharm Theranostics' (ASX:RAD) technology, extending the company's runway to key milestones, according to a new report from Diamond Equity Research.

Radiopharm Theranostics

Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to include participants with Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer (HNSCC), and Endometrial Cancer, as part of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of 177Lu-labelled RAD204 for the treatment of PD-L1 expressing cancers.
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics CEO Shares Company Milestones as NASDAQ Listing Nears

Description

During a fireside chat with analysts from Brookline Capital Markets, Radiopharm Theranostics' (ASX:RAD) CEO Riccardo Canevari provided clinical and corporate updates highlighting the company's achievements while waiting for the completion of its listing on the NASDAQ expected at the end of 2024.

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW DATA ACROSS RARE INFLAMMATORY DISEASES AT ACR 2024

MITIGATE Phase 3 Study Results Reinforce Promise of UPLIZNA ®   as the First Potential Treatment tor IgG4-RD

Phase 4 AGILE Data Support Shortening KRYSTEXXA ® Infusion Time

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets under management (AUM). Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on November 13, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

PRISM MarketView a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL ) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol's focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company's planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Radiopharm Theranostics
