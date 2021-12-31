Gaming Investing News
5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their gaming practice area as a result of increased interest within the space. The specialty practice, led by a team of seasoned professionals, combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's technology practices to offer a bespoke and integrated approach to clients in the space. "Gaming continues ...

5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their gaming practice area as a result of increased interest within the space.

The specialty practice, led by a team of seasoned professionals, combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's technology practices to offer a bespoke and integrated approach to clients in the space.

"Gaming continues to be a flourishing industry as we strive to provide the best public relations and marketing solutions for game developers and publishers, and consumer tech companies around the world," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola . "Our agency's expertise division focuses on gaming PR and growth campaigns as well as assisting interactive entertainment companies in product and corporate communications."

With more than 30 years of experience in the field, 5WPR's Consumer Tech team, which is ranked among the top 15 technology PR practices in the US since 2017 by leading PR industry publication O'Dwyer's, has strategized promotional concepts for virtually unknown brands and launched them into mainstream fame, while simultaneously representing many familiar products.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian , was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-expands-gaming-division-301452376.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

CGMagazine Readies Game of the Year 2021 Voting

CGMagazine Publishing Inc. CGMagazine is rounding up the best of 2021 while they head into the New Year. Every year CGM gathers the best of the best in tech, gaming and media, but this year they are doing things a little differently. Starting tomorrow, Jan 1, 2022 readers will be able to head over to CGMagonline to vote for Game of the Year 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

GamesPad NFTs To Be Listed on Binance NFT

Binance NFT will list GamesPad's newly released and exclusive NFTs on their centralized marketplace.

With the launch of GamesPad , a holistic gaming ecosystem, the world of GameFi is transcending into a new era. Its 360-degree approach encompasses all areas of the play-to-earn gaming genre, which proves GamesPad is setting the standard for the next-generation of crypto-gaming startups. Focusing on all things gaming, NFT, and metaverse, the project features a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace.

Keep reading... Show less

Tristan Metaverse to release Tristan Survival

The sandbox RPG main game Tristan Survival will be officially launched by Tristan Metaverse at the beginning of 2022 with simulation, PvE, PvP and user generated instance. More themed game planets will be introduced around three type of openness for UGC, PGC and 3rd party communities in 2022, connecting to the main game.

Tristan metaverse is an answer to what gamefi and metaverse are lacking. The team behind the project wanted to create a world more than a game and NFT marketplace, and it indeed is shaping up to be a product capable of filling the colossus void in the current market place which can be defined as a lack of "ecosystem" and disregard to player convenience and accessibility.

Keep reading... Show less

Best Emulator NoxPlayer Announces an Upcoming Release of its Premium Version for Playing Mobile Games on PC

NoxPlayer, the best Android emulator to play mobile games on PC that's loved by over 150M users in more than 150 countries and 20 different languages, announces an upcoming release for its premium version. According to NoxPlayer, its premium subscription plan, which will include features like ad-disabling, will be available hopefully in its next version update in late January. Now besides a plethora of features preloaded in NoxPlayer, users get to enjoy their mobile gaming better with NoxPlayer Premium.

Keep reading... Show less

Stern Pinball to Virtually Showcase Its New Technology, Insider Connected, at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Stern Pinball, Inc., will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show virtually and not in-person. Historically the pinball games in our CES booth attract large crowds. Given the current fast spread of COVID in many parts of the world, we concluded our virtual attendance would offer the most protection to pinball fans.

Highlighted this year will be Stern's Insider Connected, the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades, giving players even more reasons to play. Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines. Through their mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area.

Keep reading... Show less

3D AVATAR PLATFORM READY PLAYER ME CLOSES $13 MILLION ROUND TO SUPPORT EXPANSION OF CROSS-APP AVATAR TECHNOLOGY

Ready Player Me an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity, today announced a Series A funding round of $13 million to expand their team across the globe. The round was supported by notable investors including Taavet+Sten, a firm led by Taavet Hinrikus, the co-founder of fintech giant Wise and Sten Tamkivi, Teleport co-founder.

Ready Player Me is a connective passport for the metaverse - it is technology that bridges a network of thousands of worlds by giving consumers an avatar they can use not only in one world, but to travel across many virtual platforms. Empowered by the Ready Player Me identity technology, the metaverse is primed to reach its full potential.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×