5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors Deliver Leadership Performance for Google Cloud C4D and H4D Virtual Machines

— New instances provide enterprises with high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective cloud computing solutions —

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the new Google Cloud C4D and H4D virtual machines (VMs) are powered by 5 th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. The latest additions to Google Cloud's general-purpose and HPC-optimized VMs deliver leadership performance, scalability, and efficiency for demanding cloud workloads; for everything from data analytics and web serving to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI.

Google Cloud C4D instances deliver impressive performance, efficiency, and consistency for general-purpose computing workloads and AI inference. Based on Google Cloud's testing, leveraging the advancements of the AMD "Zen 5" architecture allowed C4D to deliver up to 80% higher throughput/vCPU compared to previous generations. H4D instances, optimized for HPC workloads, feature AMD EPYC CPUs with Cloud RDMA for efficient scaling of up to tens of thousands of cores.

"Since our launch, 5 th Gen AMD EPYC solutions have been widely adopted across our OEM partners, enterprise customers, and now we're excited to bring it to the cloud," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. "Our deep technology partnership with Google Cloud enabled them to rapidly adopt the latest AMD EPYC processors to deliver consistent high performance and cost-efficient instances for their most demanding customers."

"Google Cloud is committed to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable compute solutions to our customers," said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager, Compute and Machine Learning Infrastructure, Google Cloud. "With the introduction of C4D and H4D instances powered by AMD EPYC processors, businesses can benefit from cutting-edge performance and efficiency, tailored to their cloud-native and enterprise applications."

Both C4D and H4D virtual machines are available in preview now, with general availability planned for later in the year across multiple global regions.

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. 


Media Contacts: Aaron Grabein AMD Communications +1 512-602-8950 aaron.grabein@AMD.com Liz Stine AMD Investor Relations (720) 652-3965 liz.stine@AMD.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These latest products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

"At Broadcom, we recognize the significance of fostering a power-efficient and highly connected data center for AI ecosystem," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - April 10, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the addition of the Lightning Network for selling bitcoin on the Bitcoin Portal in the USA and a shares for debt settlement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Download the PDF here.

AMD Announces "Advancing AI 2025"

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced "Advancing AI 2025," an in-person and livestreamed event on June 12, 2025. The industry event will showcase the company's bold vision for AI, announce the next generation of AMD Instinct™ GPUs, AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem progress, and reveal details on AI solutions for hyperscalers, enterprises, developers, startups and more.

AMD executives and AI ecosystem partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EDT 2:00 p.m. PDT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website ir.AMD.com .

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events for the financial community:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urquiaga will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari.

Carlos Urquiaga_600w_vF (002)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Resource Investing

Trade War Redux: US and China Dig In as Tariff Tensions Spiral to New Heights

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Lowest in Five Years — What it Means for Global Markets

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto Spends Record AU$10.3 Billion with Western Australian Suppliers in 2024

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

Silver Investing

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

×