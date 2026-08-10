5C Secures More Than USD $1.4 Billion to Power North America's AI Infrastructure

New USD $605 million Brookfield-led financing accelerates the development of Gigascale AI campuses across the continent.

Version française) 5C Group, a developer, builder and operator of large-scale AI data center campuses, today announced the closing of USD $605 million in new debt financing led by Brookfield Asset Management. This follows the USD $835 million in equity and debt capital 5C raised in 2025 as well as additional capital that 5C raised prior to 2025. Combined, this capital is fueling 5C's growth and expanding its AI infrastructure platform across North America.

5C + Brookfield Announcement Graphic

5C delivers AI factories: large-scale, high-performance campuses where compute, power, cooling, networking, software, and operations are engineered together for performance, reliability, and scale. This integrated approach supports the increasingly dense and complex AI workloads while adapting to advances in GPU architecture, liquid cooling, rack-scale systems, and evolving AI deployment models.

The new capital will allow 5C to accelerate development across its portfolio of priority sites, fund the acquisition and construction of its Memphis campus, as well as support the development and expansion of its Ohio and Phoenix campuses, as they reach key commercial and investment milestones.

"This financing reflects strong confidence in 5C's strategy and our ability to execute at scale," said Jonathan Ahdoot, Chief Executive Officer of 5C. "It strengthens our ability to build next-generation AI infrastructure while investing for the long term in communities."

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with 5C and support the continued growth of its AI infrastructure platform," said Hamish Kidd, Managing Partner, Investments – Infrastructure, Brookfield Asset Management. "5C combines strong execution capabilities with a long-term approach to developing critical digital infrastructure, and we believe its North American campuses are well positioned to support growing demand for advanced AI capacity."

About 5C
5C Group is one of North America's largest AI digital infrastructure providers. The company delivers purpose-built infrastructure for AI with a network of state-of-the-art data centers. With over 1.5 gigawatts of roadmap capacity and the ability to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs, 5C Group delivers secure, reliable, and sustainable data center and AI infrastructure solutions at scale for the largest AI users with the most demanding workloads. For more information, please visit www.5c.ai.

About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

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SOURCE 5C Group

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