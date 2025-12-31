55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Parsons brings over 20 years of experience in the investment business, having worked at BMO, RBC and most recently at National Bank Financial. He has since established a consulting practice focused on the mining sector and provides strategic advisory services to mining companies focused on capital markets strategy, financing execution and investor engagement. Mr. Parsons has served on a number of boards, most recently with Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

"Wayne's skills and experience are exactly what 55 North needs as we advance this project toward production," said Bruce Reid, Chief Executive Officer of 55 North Mining. "He is well connected globally and will be a tremendous help in connecting us with the right people to get this project financed. We met in the early days of Bunker Hill Mining, and when that project encountered challenges, Wayne stepped in, personally funded the recapitalization, and helped assemble the team to move it forward. His reputation will be highly valuable to our future success."

The Company believes Mr. Parsons' appointment significantly strengthens its leadership and positions 55 North to execute on its strategy of advancing the Last Hope Gold Project toward development and production.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-3530
cvl@tydewell.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

FFF:CC
55 North Mining
