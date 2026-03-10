55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a leadership transition designed to support the Company's continued growth and advancement of its 100% owned Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba, Canada.

Effective immediately, Wayne Parsons has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of 55 North Mining Inc., while Bruce Reid will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The leadership transition reflects the Company's intention to strengthen its capital markets presence and accelerate the advancement of the Last Hope Gold Project. Mr. Parsons will focus on corporate growth, financing initiatives, and expanding investor engagement, while Mr. Reid will work with the Board to guide strategic development of the Company's assets.

Mr. Parsons brings significant experience in the mining and capital markets sectors and will lead the Company through its next phase of exploration, resource expansion, and development at the Last Hope Gold Project. As CEO, he will focus on advancing the Company's exploration strategy, strengthening relationships with investors and stakeholders, and positioning 55 North for long-term growth.

Mr. Reid, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since the Company's formation, will continue to support the Company's strategic direction and corporate development initiatives in his role as Executive Chairman.

"Since Wayne has become involved with 55 North, the project has taken on a new vision," said Bruce Reid, Executive Chairman of 55 North Mining. "Following European road shows and recent exposure at the PDAC mining conference, investors have expressed confidence that with Wayne's experience and leadership, the Company will be well positioned to attract capital, continue exploration, and move toward early-stage production."

Wayne Parsons added: "I want to build this story into a much larger play, with Last Hope as the core asset. I believe we can build and expand this into something very significant. With investor support, my goal is to take this company from being a junior explorer to a mid-tier mining company."

The Company believes this leadership transition will strengthen its ability to execute its exploration and development plans while enhancing its engagement with the investment community.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wayne Parsons
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 519-871-3998
parsonswayne27@gmail.com

Bruce Reid
Executive Chairman
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future exploration and development plans, its ability to attract capital, and the advancement of the Last Hope Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development, market conditions, availability of financing, operational risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

55 North MiningFFF:CCcse:fffprecious metals investing
FFF:CC
55 North Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

55 North Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district Keep Reading...
Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF, OTCQB: SUMMF) (the "Corporation" or "Summit") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 350,000 restricted share units of the Corporation ("RSUs") to certain senior officers of the Corporation pursuant to its omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). Of... Keep Reading...
Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Highlights: Dolphin Area continued infill drilling demonstrates potential for higher grade within the main resource area and at depth with notable intercepts including: 2.41 g/t Au over 18.9m 1.46 g/t Au over 88.4m 3.09 g/t Au over 40.8m 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m The width refers to drill hole... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the first results from its ongoing exploration program at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project. The past producing Langis mine site is located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold Appoints Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk to the Board of Directors

Lahontan Gold Appoints Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk to the Board of Directors

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the appointment of Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk as independent Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board"). In conjunction with... Keep Reading...
Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders

Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders

Metal Bank(MBK:AU) has announced Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven LeadersDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update

Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining, Processing and Cash UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

55 North Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

55 North Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

Related News

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update

base metals investing

CSAMT survey completed at Mt Solitary

Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA