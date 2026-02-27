55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 1,702,800 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.745 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,268,586.02.

The FT Shares entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). No warrants were issued in connection with the Private Placement. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The gross proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's Last Hope Gold Project.

The Company further confirms that exploration drilling activities are underway, with one drill rig currently operating on the Last Hope Gold Project. A more detailed operational update will be provided in a subsequent news release.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-3530
cvl@tydewell.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc



55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district
