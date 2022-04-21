STARTUP STUDIO BY TOPPS, ZYNGA AND MACHINE ZONE VETERAN CLOSES SEED FUNDING BACKED BY Com2uS, HARMONY, AND CO-FOUNDERS OF THE SANDBOX AND YGG 5x5 Gaming today announced a seed round of $1.7 million - to build core games with a multicultural viewpoint, and that are made with digital collectibles and competitive and social gaming experiences baked in from the ground up. The investment in the global development team ...

GAMING00