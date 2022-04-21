GamingInvesting News

STARTUP STUDIO BY TOPPS, ZYNGA AND MACHINE ZONE VETERAN CLOSES SEED FUNDING BACKED BY Com2uS, HARMONY, AND CO-FOUNDERS OF THE SANDBOX AND YGG

5x5 Gaming today announced a seed round of $1.7 million - to build core games with a multicultural viewpoint, and that are made with digital collectibles and competitive and social gaming experiences baked in from the ground up. The investment in the global development team comes from multiple investors, including Com2uS, Harmony, and the cofounders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Battle of Kingdoms key art

The company's first game, Battle of Kingdoms , will celebrate and honor a number of cultures from around the world, and allow players to play, collect and digitally own (via NFTs) historical warriors and soldiers from different cultures. The company is consulting with historians and local experts to ensure proper representation for all characters and nations.

"5x5 is a unique gaming studio that has both extensive experience in free-to-play game development as well as digital blockchain collectibles, and we are very excited to support them early in their journey with this seed investment," said Kyu Lee , president, Com2uS.

"We are a big believer in true digital asset ownership and the benefits that blockchain technology brings to us as game designers and developers. Having said that, we wanted to create an experience where having fun, quality content, making social connections, and competition are the focal points for our players; not the farmability of our game economy as you see in many early 'crypto gaming projects,'" said Deniz Gezgin , founder and CEO, 5x5 Gaming. "We believe there are better ways to incorporate play-to-earn flows, blockchain and crypto technologies into games, and our experience with both game development and digital collectibles will help establish 5x5 Gaming as a gameplay-focused developer with multiple titles created with this vision and strategy."

Gezgin brings a broad range of experience to lead 5x5 Gaming. A former teen Turkish athletics national team member, Gezgin worked his way through college and postgrad, and has held leadership and strategic positions in game development as well as digital collectibles, including leading the digital division of Topps.

5x5 Gaming is headquartered in San Francisco , but has employees in Los Angeles , Chicago , Mexico , Vietnam , India and Turkey .

"With this investment from our partners, 5x5 Gaming is building a team without borders; talent and inspiration can be found everywhere," said Gezgin. "Our growing team is spread around the world; we look at diversity as part of our strategy and believe that with a team of different backgrounds and cultures we can create gaming experiences that are more fully culturalized."

"We are excited to work with 5x5 Gaming under Deniz's leadership," said Stephen Tse , founder and CEO, Harmony. "His background in gaming and collectibles are a perfect combination and coming at the perfect time. There is a perfect storm of technology, culture, NFTs, and blockchain, and 5x5 Gaming is in a perfect spot to contribute to this exciting space. Harmony is proud to be working with Deniz and team to explore what's possible in this new and open gaming, gamefi design space."

"With millions onboarding to NFT games, Web3 infrastructure is lowering barriers to participation and making it possible for players from all around the world to become part-owners in a better, more inclusive digital economy," said Gabby Dizon, cofounder, Yield Guild Games (YGG). "5x5 Gaming is helping to ensure that we see strong diversity in the representation of people and communities in the open Metaverse, which is why I am proud to be personally backing Deniz and his team."

"I am pleased to support Deniz and his team of game industry veterans on their journey into Web3 as they build their first play-to-earn games and embrace the NFT culture," said Sebastien Borget , COO and cofounder, The Sandbox. "Our industry needs a broader variety of games to attract a wider audience, and 5x5 Gaming has the right mindset to build games that will achieve this."

Additional 5x5 Gaming investors include Dialectic Capital and Lucid Blue Ventures, and the advisory team includes gaming and digital media veterans Ed Lu , Michael Vorhaus and Andrew Chan .

About 5x5 Gaming:
5X5 Gaming is an early-stage, cross-platform gaming company that focuses on building AAA, quality games with an element of digital ownership. The company's mission is to evolve gaming using the latest technologies to build trust, safety, and true digital asset ownership to unlock the best gaming experience.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zebra Partners
5x5gaming_media@zebrapartners.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-x-5-gaming-secures-funding-to-bring-multicultural-core-games-to-global-market-301530309.html

SOURCE 5X5 Gaming

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

RACCOON TYCOON JOINS FUN AT UNIVERSITY GAMES

University Games adds Forbidden Games portfolio to its library of great brands

University Games and Forbidden Games have announced the acquisition of Racoon Tycoon, Mosaic, and the rest of the intellectual property of Forbidden Games, the brainchild of Glenn Drover, game designer and president of Forbidden Games. "I am extremely excited that our games will join the impressive product line at University Games, where they will benefit from University's broad market penetration and channel expertise," stated Glenn, who will be joining the team at University Games as VP of the Strategy Games Division. He continued by adding, "And I anticipate being able to add a ton of value for University Games in a booming category that weaves perfectly into their existing strengths."

Sold out 1000 NFT boxes within the first 24 hours, Meta Age of Empires equipped 300 VR glasses to launch metaverse features

MAoE is a "PLAY TO EARN" game that was created on the BSC platform. In Meta Age of Empires, players will take on the role of cyborgs and embark on a journey to discover the treasures and learn more about humanity's once-famous civilizations.

MAoE Overview

The MAoE NFT Box Sales began on April 18th, 2022 . This was a significant milestone for MAoE and the game community, and it was witnessed as one of MAoE's biggest events, attracting a large number of participants from many communities. The sales were a success for the entire team because 1000 NFT boxes were sold out within the first 24 hours, demonstrating that the game has earned its name among the gaming community.

The listing day also took place on April 20th , right after the NFT Box sales event concluded. Because of the professional gameplay and fancy interface of the game, users have expressed a great deal of interest in it. The MAoE token was successfully listed on different platforms like Pancakeswap , CoinMarketCap , Poocoin From now on, everyone can buy MAoE here .

The mainnet version of the game was launched immediately following the listing time, which was a fantastic news for MAoE enthusiasts. This created a significant amount of curiosity among gaming enthusiasts as well as holders who are interested in the project.

The game has shown a clear and long-term roadmap from the start and it is designed to follow and catch up to the current trend. The game's roadmap is oriented towards VR/AR development. "The team purchased 300 VR glasses for the technology team to test and introduce some of the game's features to VR-AR; the gameplay will undoubtedly be brought to the metaverse sector soon , " Mr. Hagi Vo , the CEO, stated.

The most important thing about MAoE is that the current build is just one of the first game modes and not MAoE itself. MAoE is a whole metaverse of different games. That is to say, the project's potential to expand itself into many different sectors, to integrate any new trend into itself should the need for it arise. Currently, the team has been working with technological partners in order to integrate a very popular trend in the world right now: MAoE will feature Move2earn and Run2earn modes in addition to being a regular Play2earn game. This will be a significant step forward in the development of MAoE, making it one of the most unique games in history.

The game's objective is to transform MAoE into a game platform with diverse gameplay that generates cash for players. More gaming modes and multi-function NFT products will be developed in the near future. MAoE promises to make significant advancements in the project's development as well as the day-by-day improvement of the full Ecosystem established by our developers. The path ahead may be long and difficult for the team, but let's see how things are going to change with MAoE.

About MAoE:

MAoE is a "PLAY TO EARN" game built on the BSC platform. In Meta Age of Empires, players will embody cyborgs, go on an adventure to uncover the treasures, and learn more about mankind's once-famous civilizations.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MAoE:

Website | Telegram Channel | Telegram Chat | Twitter | Facebook | Medium | Reddit | Discord

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sold-out-1000-nft-boxes-within-the-first-24-hours-meta-age-of-empires-equipped-300-vr-glasses-to-launch-metaverse-features-301530313.html

SOURCE Meta Age of Empires

Gamelancer Commences Trading Under New Stock Symbols

 Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading under its new name and stock symbols.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

At the opening of the markets on April 21, 2022 , the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new stock symbols " GMNG " on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company's CSE-listed warrants will trade under the new symbol " GMNG.WT ". Until further notice, the OTCQB Venture Market ticker symbol will remain " WDRGF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain " 64Q ".

The new CUSIP/ ISIN numbers for the stock and warrants are 36468K104/ CA36468K1049 and 36468K112/ CA36468K1122, respectively. The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Formerly Wondr Gaming (CSE: WDR | OTCQB: WDRGF | FRA: 64Q), the Company recently announced the completed acquisition of, and its subsequent name change to, Gamelancer Gaming. Gamelancer generates over one billion monthly video views across 22 owned and operated channels and has more than 27.5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, providing brand partners unparalleled access to the largest gaming-focused media inventory on the most relevant social media platforms.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 22 owned and operated channels. With over 27,500,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Gaming channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

For further information on Gamelancer Gaming:
Bill Mitoulas , Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
bill@gamelancer.com
Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO
ir@gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-commences-trading-under-new-stock-symbols-301530295.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c0855.html

5WPR Announces Creation of Specialty Video Game Division

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the creation of a specialty video game public relations division, allowing for a focused and strategic approach to modern gaming as technologies and access to these games continue to advance.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

5WPR has been agency of record for several groundbreaking leaders in the video gaming space, including the internet's largest user-powered game platform, allowing the team to develop tried and true strategies in this aggressive industry.

"While video games have been around for decades, we are preparing to welcome a new era of gaming unlike any seen before thanks to the incredible advancements being made within the industry," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola . "As lines are blurred between games and reality, we've recognized the increased need for our video game clients to have a team dedicated solely to their work as the industry moves at an accelerating pace."

PR services offered to video game clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, visibility programs, content creation, partnerships and celebrity relations, digital media campaigns, events, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact:
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announces-creation-of-specialty-video-game-division-301529239.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Solitaire Grand Harvest® to Plant Real Forest in California and Restore Damage Caused by Wildfires

Solitaire Grand Harvest ®, the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US* from Supertreat® GmbH - a Playtika ® (NASDAQ:PLTK) studio, has partnered with non-profit organisation Tree-Nation to launch an eco-friendly initiative that enables players to have an active role in the planting of a forest by Lake Hughes, California .

SGH Eco, Solitaire Grand Harvest's® environmental arm

In a pledge to restore forests devastated by wildfires in California , the popular mobile game will build an 'SGH Forest' on behalf of its player community via its environmental arm - SGH Eco. The team will plant over 36,000 trees in two phases: one beginning tomorrow to coincide with Earth Day, and another later in the year.

Players will have the opportunity to support this unique initiative and give back to the environment simply by playing their favourite free-to-play game, Solitaire Grand Harvest®!

In addition to the tree planting event, players will enjoy exciting in-app activations including a special CRM dice they can throw to 'Make an Impact'. SGH community members will also receive certificates for participating, as well as photos and updates about the planting process.

My Place to Grow

Solitaire Grand Harvest's® themed gameplay allows its player community the opportunity to practice self-growth while progressing through levels and growing crops in a tranquil rural setting.

This special Earth Day event will see the game's virtual world make real-world impact, with players contributing to the planting and growth of an actual forest in California alongside the crops they typically grow in the game setting.

This pioneering initiative embodies Solitaire Grand Harvest's® new slogan - "My place to grow".  As a brand, and through its gameplay messaging, Solitaire Grand Harvest® not only promotes the growth of crops – both virtually and in the real-world – but it also highlights the virtue of casual gaming as a form of personal growth and relaxation.

Amir Coifman , General Manager at Solitaire Grand Harvest®, said "We are extremely excited to build our first ever real forest with our SGH community this Earth Day. Solitaire Grand Harvest® is a great platform for players to get in touch with nature in a virtual setting, and we are pleased to now give them the opportunity to make a difference in the real-world as well. We are also delighted to be partnering with Tree-Nation as we launch this unique and important initiative."

Maxime Renaudin , CEO & Founder of Tree-Nation, said "Tree-Nation is the missing link to bring Nature and Humans together. We invented the digital tree to account for all the physical trees we plant and create traceability, trust, and a sense of ownership for citizens and brands who join us. Our platform is a technological solution to fight climate change, and we aim to prove that planting trees nowadays can be fun, exciting, and overall easy with our automated processes. And that's just the core of our mission: to make tree planting easy and reforest the world thanks to partners like Solitaire Grand Harvest® that promote the action of planting trees within their game.''

Solitaire Grand Harvest® is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

*Based on total in-app purchases in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in the US for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 .

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®
Solitaire Grand Harvest® is the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US*, re-inventing the nostalgic fun of the much-loved game with an estimated 2 million active players per day from across the globe. Solitaire Grand Harvest® provides a daily dose of personal growth to its community in a fun, relaxing atmosphere as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels.

About Supertreat ® GmbH
Supertreat GmbH, the Austria -based software developer established in 2016, created one of the most successful and unique mobile app games Solitaire Grand Harvest. In 2019 the company was acquired by social games company Playtika.

About Playtika ®
Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Tree-Nation
Tree-Nation was founded in 2006 by Maxime Renaudin . From one single project in the driest and poorest country on earth, Niger , the project quickly evolved to help local teams of planters around the world. Tree-Nation has been constantly innovating and is the creator of many tools that are now commonly used by other NGOs in our sector. In particular, Tree-Nation invented the virtual tree, then the online forest, and many other software tools in order to provide a unique technological solution aimed at breaking the distance between remote projects and their sponsors in developed countries. Recognized internationally and becoming an official partner of the UNEP in 2007, Tree-Nation has evolved to help +9500 companies and +410,000 users to plant more than 20 million trees in more than 90 reforestation projects on 6 continents.

Playtika Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solitaire-grand-harvest-to-plant-real-forest-in-california-and-restore-damage-caused-by-wildfires-301530049.html

SOURCE Playtika

Vanta Leagues Now Offering Free Esports Leagues for Schools

Today, youth esports organization Vanta Leagues announced that they will be offering free competitive esports leagues to schools across the United States . Now, students will have access to free competitive and club esports leagues in games such as Rocket League, VALORANT, League of Legends, and Fortnite. Throughout each twelve-week-long league, these teams will practice, improve, and represent their community as they compete for championships across the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited to make this announcement, as it brings us one step closer to our mission to bring esports to every school and home," says James Roche , co-founder of Vanta Leagues. "At our core, we believe esports competition should be free and accessible to all schools so they can use the power of esports as a platform to foster student growth."

