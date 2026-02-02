420 with CNW - Virginia Lawmakers Pass Bill Enabling Recreational Cannabis Sales

420 with CNW - Virginia Lawmakers Pass Bill Enabling Recreational Cannabis Sales

2026-02-02 16:25:00 ET

Virginia legislators have advanced legislation that would legalize and oversee adult-use marijuana sales in the state. The proposal is one of several drug policy measures being debated during the 2026 legislative session.

If this legislation is eventually implemented, it could create opportunities for entrepreneurs to form companies like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) focused on providing…

