420 with CNW - New Congressional Bill Seeks to Regulate Instead of Banning Hemp

2026-01-28 16:25:00 ET

Bipartisan lawmakers have introduced new legislation aimed at setting federal rules for consumable hemp products, providing an alternative to the broad THC prohibition that became law late last year under a spending package signed by President Donald Trump.

The administration has also signaled plans to explore a Medicare pilot program that would allow some beneficiaries to receive non-intoxicating CBD at no cost with a doctor's recommendation. These developments on Capitol Hill are likely to be of interest to not just the hemp industry but also marijuana industry actors like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) …

