420 with CNW - Marijuana Derivatives Show Promise in Treating Ovarian Cancer

2025-12-18 16:25:00 ET

Researchers searching for better ways to treat ovarian cancer have reported encouraging results from laboratory tests involving two marijuana compounds. According to a new study, both THC and CBD were able to slow the growth of ovarian cancer cells, and when used together, they were particularly effective at killing existing malignant cells.

These findings come at a time when reports show President Trump is considering using an executive order to shift marijuana from Schedule I to III of the CSA. The wider marijuana industry, including enterprises like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) , welcomes these…

