3D Systems Launches Partnership with Savannah River National Laboratory to Advance 3D Printing for Advanced Energy and National Security Applications

- New CRADA drives joint development of advanced materials, AI/ML process optimization, equipment enhancements, and scalable production solutions
- Positions additive manufacturing to support nuclear energy systems, energy infrastructure resilience, and national security missions
- Creates pathway from collaborative research to workforce training, technology transfer and commercial-scale industrial applications
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) to accelerate innovation in additive manufacturing (AM) for advanced energy generation and national security applications. The partnership centers on SRNL's Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative (AMC), leveraging the facility's unique position as South Carolina's only national laboratory-operated site located on a public university campus.
Through this CRADA, SRNL and 3D Systems will jointly pursue advancements in materials development, equipment enhancements, artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled process optimization, manufacturing systems, cybersecurity, and workforce development training. These efforts will drive the creation of next-generation AM materials, real-time process optimization tools, and scalable production solutions, along with the workforce that will enable the rapid adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.
"We look forward to partnering with SRNL at the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and deploying 3D Systems' leading AM technologies," said Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems. "This agreement demonstrates the impact and importance of high-quality 3D printing materials and technologies on key industrial markets, particularly energy and national security, and on developing the skilled workforce those markets require."
A primary emphasis of the collaboration is the application of additive manufacturing to critical energy challenges, with particular relevance to nuclear energy and broader energy infrastructure. Additive manufacturing enables the fabrication of complex components from advanced alloys that are difficult or impossible to produce using conventional methods. This includes high-temperature nickel-based superalloys and other radiation-tolerant materials for intricate heat exchangers with internal cooling channels, reactor internals, pumps, valves, and other high-performance components essential to advanced nuclear systems. These capabilities support improved performance under extreme conditions, reduced material waste, greater design freedom, and enhanced supply-chain resilience, all essential for advanced nuclear reactor systems, fusion energy technologies, power generation equipment, and U.S. energy infrastructure modernization.
The partnership is timed to support a period of renewed investment and innovation across the U.S. nuclear and energy sectors. Advanced reactor designs, small modular reactors (SMRs), and related energy initiatives are driving demand for manufacturing approaches that can accelerate development cycles, reduce costs, and strengthen domestic production capacity. This collaboration is timely given the projected expansion of advanced nuclear capacity worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency, small modular reactor capacity could grow to roughly 40 gigawatts under current policies or up to 120 gigawatts in accelerated scenarios by 2050, supporting rising demand for reliable, low-carbon power in applications ranging from data centers and industrial heat to grid stability and energy security1. By combining 3D Systems' commercial AM platforms and materials expertise with SRNL's deep domain knowledge in nuclear materials, environmental stewardship, and energy resilience, the collaboration aims to help bridge laboratory innovation with industrial readiness.
"This collaboration positions SRNL and 3D Systems to deliver groundbreaking additive manufacturing technologies, strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and drive forward the next era of AM innovation," said Roderick Jackson, associate laboratory director for science, energy and innovation at SRNL.
While structured as a cooperative research and development agreement, the CRADA is intentionally designed to create a clear pathway from foundational research to technology transfer and commercial application. Cutting-edge 3D Systems equipment has been installed at the AMC and is supported by facility upgrades and resident AM subject-matter experts. This infrastructure will enable both world-class research and the demonstration of production-ready processes, positioning the partners to develop scalable manufacturing solutions with broader implications for high-value industrial markets including nuclear energy, aerospace and defense, and environmental technologies.
"This agreement underscores SRNL's commitment to building world-class research capabilities, leveraging partnerships to enhance its competitive edge and solidify its presence as a leader in AM technologies," said G. Jeremy Leong, director of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at SRNL.
In addition to technology development, the partnership expands opportunities for training and developing the next generation of AM scientists, engineers, and technicians, strengthening the regional and national advanced manufacturing workforce.
About the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and SRNL
SRNL's Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative opened just one year ago with a bold purpose and a clear vision as a nexus of innovation. Today, the AMC stands proudly as a place where industry, academia, and government come together to pioneer technologies that advance national security, environmental stewardship, and energy resilience. It has quickly become a home where collaboration thrives, integration drives impact, and ideas are transformed into purposeful solutions real world solutions for the nation. The AMC officially opened on August 7, 2025.
Savannah River National Laboratory is a multi-program federally funded research and development center managed and operated by Battelle Savannah River Alliance for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management. EM transforms the nation's environmental liabilities into opportunities for innovation, job creation, and economic growth, while ensuring safe, secure and prosperous communities across America.
About 3D Systems
For 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials, and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.
Contacts
3D Systems Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com
3D Systems Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com
SRNL Media Relations: news@srnl.gov
Forward-Looking Statements
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1 "The Path to a New Era for Nuclear Energy". International Energy Agency, (iea) January 13, 2025