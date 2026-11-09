30,000 TONNE BINDING MONAZITE CONCENTRATE OFFTAKE SECURED AHEAD OF DECEMBER PRODUCTION

Lindian Resources Limited ("Lindian" or the "Company") (ASX: LIN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Lindian Global Rare Earths Pte. Ltd ("Lindian Global"), has executed a binding Offtake Term Sheet ("Binding Term Sheet" or "Offtake") with a major rare earths refining group[1].

The binding offtake of Monazite Concentrate from the Company's flagship Kangankunde Rare Earths Project ("Kangankunde" or the "Project") incorporates both Stage 1 volumes for 10,000 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") and Stage 2 for 20,000dmt per annum. Together with the previously announced Offtake Agreements with Iluka Resources[2] in Australia, and Carester in France[3], Lindian has now developed a diversified global customer base, with 45,000dmt having also been secured for Stage 2 expansion.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Binding Offtake Term Sheet executed for 30,000dmt, including 10,000dmt per annum (Stage 1) and 20,000dmt per annum (Stage 2) with a major refining group with well-established rare earth chloride and solvent extraction operations.
  • First container sea freight from Nacala Port in January 2027 with monthly deliveries of Kangankunde Monazite Concentrate thereafter.
  • Geographic and product diversification (Monazite Concentrate, Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate ("MREC") and SEGH), with multiple counterparties de-risks Lindian's revenue profile.
  • Validation of strong demand for Kangankunde high-grade Monazite Concentrate at 55% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") grade with no deleterious elements and low levels of radionuclides (uranium and thorium).
  • Strong basket price including 10 rare earth elements including neodymium ("Nd"), praseodymium ("Pr"), dysprosium ("Dy"), terbium ("Tb"), cerium ("Ce"), lanthanum ("La"), samarium ("SM"), europium ("Eu"), gadolinium ("Gd") and yttrium ("Y").
  • Market-linked pricing including freight and insurance with further upside participation to REO price increases. Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides ("MREOs"), Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb represent majority of the product revenue for Monazite Concentrate.
  • Stage 2 allocation now sits at 45,000dmt[4] of Monazite Concentrate demonstrating a strong pipeline past Stage 1 development.
  • Additional strong interests from North American permanent magnet manufacturers and refineries for Monazite Concentrate, MREC and SEGH products.

Lindian's Executive Chairman, Robert Martin, commented:

"This binding Term Sheet represents another significant milestone for Lindian, with Kangankunde Stage 1 Concentrate capacity now fully allocated between our offtake partners and our own SARECO MREC facility, and with over 45,000dmt of Stage 2 volumes procured. With high-quality customers across multiple supply chains, we have established a truly global offtake portfolio ahead of first production in December.

We are looking forward to working closely with our potential partners and the Malawian and Kazakhstan governments to finalise the remaining stage 2 offtakes for Kangankunde and to choosing our offtake partners for our SARECO MREC product".

Read the full ASX announcement here: https://asx.api.cmfyapp.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03159876-6A1354288&v=undefined


[1] A description of the counterparty is set out in the Key Terms of the Binding Offtake Term Sheet on page 3.

[2] Refer ASX announcement "Strategic Partnership with Iluka for Funding and Offtake" dated 6 August 2025.

[3] Refer ASX announcement "Strategic Partnership with Carester for Oxide Separation Development and 10-Year Offtake Agreement"  3-Sep-26.

[4] Refer ASX Announcement "Strategic Partnership with Iluka for Funding and Offtake" dated 6 August 2025. 45,000dmt per annum Stage 2 allocation includes 20,000dmt per annum under the binding Offtake Term Sheet announced herein and up to 25,000dmt per annum covered by Iluka Resources' Right of First Refusal in respect of Stage 2 expansion volumes.


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/30-000-tonne-binding-monazite-concentrate-offtake-secured-ahead-of-december-production-302934080.html

SOURCE Lindian Resources Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LINnyse:lincleantech investing
LIN
The Conversation (0)
Lexaria Enters a New Pharmaceutical Agreement for DehydraTECH

Lexaria Enters a New Pharmaceutical Agreement for DehydraTECH

(TheNewswire) Third pharmaceutical company relationship entered Kelowna, British Columbia November 4, 2026 TheNewswire - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq: LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces that it has entered into an Agreement with an... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

(TheNewswire) October 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company") announces that it will settle its obligation to pay an aggregate of $17,726.30 in interest as of December 1, 2025, $17,531.51 in interest... Keep Reading...
Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 26, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF is pleased to announce the receipt of analytical results from 25 rock samples collected from its Havre-Saint-Pierre (HSP) Project,... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Presents Its Proposed 2027 Work Program For Block Viii To The Cambodian Government At The Joint Review Committee

Angkor Resources Presents Its Proposed 2027 Work Program For Block Viii To The Cambodian Government At The Joint Review Committee

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (October 21, 2026) TheNewswire - GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (October 21, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"),... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 21, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transactions under the Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Canada Nickel Company Inc.... Keep Reading...
Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion") (TSX: AETR Nasdaq: AETR), announces that the Company will release Q3 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held... Keep Reading...
Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent review of Iceland Demonstration Facility operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (“Syntholene” or the “Company”) announced today the results from the previously announced independent technical review (the “Independent Review”) by Prof. Nigel Brandon of Imperial College London, of the operating data from... Keep Reading...
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Massan grade control drilling commenced

Phase 3 delivers high-grade gold at Mt Solitary

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

Homeland Engages Marketing and Public Relations Company

Related News

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced

base metals investing

Phase 3 delivers high-grade gold at Mt Solitary

gold investing

Experts Warn: AI Boom Shows Bubble Signs, but Investors May Miss the Exit

gold investing

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, My Strategy Now

gold investing

Jp Cortez: Will the US Revalue Gold? Plus Repatriation, Fort Knox Audit

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

lithium investing

Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027