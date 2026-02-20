24 Merrill Advisors Recognized on Financial Planning's Top 40 Brokers Under 40 List

Merrill Leads List With Most Advisors Named for Seventh Consecutive Year

Financial Planning recognized 24 Merrill Wealth Management and Merrill Private Wealth Advisors on its annual Top 40 Brokers Under 40. For the seventh consecutive year, Merrill has had more advisors on the list than any other firm underscoring the strength of Merrill's talent and the company's commitment to advisor development at every stage of their careers. (Rankings published February 10, 2026, based on data as of September 30, 2025.)

"We're proud of these advisors and the strength of Merrill's next generation of talent," said Kenneth Correa, Head of Business and Client Development at Merrill. "Their recognition reflects Merrill's long‑standing focus on training and developing advisors who can help guide families across generations."

Financial Planning honored the following Merrill advisors to its list of the Top 40 Brokers Under 40:

  • Jens Pascucci, Seattle, WA – #1
  • Christian Kelly, Upper St. Clair, PA – #2
  • Matthew Gallo, Walnut Creek, CA – #4
  • Jeffrey Browne, Mount Laurel, NJ – #5
  • Krystal Julius, Wayzata, MN – #8
  • John Hudspeth, Naples, FL – #9
  • Derek Jancisin, Pittsburgh, PA – #10
  • Dominic Altobelli, Chicago, IL – #11
  • Brendan Burke, Lake Mary, FL – #12
  • Garrett Burke, Lake Mary, FL– #13
  • Christopher Battaglia, New York, NY – #14
  • Kyle Olson, New York, NY – #16
  • Shyan Ardalan, Los Angeles, CA – #19
  • Michelle Hanson, New York, NY – #23
  • Spencer Marcus, Las Vegas, NV – #25
  • Rodrigo Gonzalez, Miami, FL – #28
  • Kurtis Finkel, Egg Harbor Township, NJ – #32
  • David Hancock, Columbus, GA – #34
  • Thomas Holder, Stuart, FL – #35
  • Brian Sharp, North Bethesda, MD – #36
  • Andrew Cottrell, Cincinnati, OH – #37
  • Thomas Hurley, Cincinnati, OH – #38
  • Kyle Kelley, Houston, TX – #39
  • Brian Sliwinski, New York, NY – #40

Financial Planning's Top 40 Brokers Under 40

Financial Planning's Top 40 Brokers Under 40 is an annual, prestigious ranking of high-producing young financial advisors. Nominees for the rankings were age 39 or younger by December 31, 2025, and were registered with a wealth management firm in the employee channel. FP uses production totals that are verified by each broker's employer to determine the rankings. The reported trailing 12-month production and AUM were by September 30, 2025.

For the full list and methodology, visit: Financial Planning's Top 40 Brokers Under 40.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.3267
julia.ehrenfeld@bofa.com

MAP #8767138

2026 Financial Planning "Top 40 Brokers Under 40" list is compiled using data solicited from advisors' employers. Opinions provided by Financial Planning considered advisors under 40 years old who work at an employee brokerage firm. Primary ranking is based on trailing 12-month production for each advisor. Financial Planning is a national publication serving the wealth management industry and retail brokers working in the employee channel for wirehouses and regional broker-dealers. Financial Planning's rankings do not reflect all client experiences, endorse any advisor, indicate future performance or future success and are available for client evaluation only. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Financial Planning is a trademark of Arizent. All rights reserved.

Important disclosures

Investing involves risk. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. 

Merrill, its affiliates, and financial advisors do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

This material does not take into account a client's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select. For more information about these services and their differences, speak with your Merrill financial advisor.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (also referred to as "MLPF&S" or "Merrill") makes available certain investment products sponsored, managed, distributed or provided by companies that are affiliates of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp."). MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, Member SIPC and a wholly owned subsidiary of BofA Corp.

Investment products

Are Not FDIC Insured   

Are Not Bank Guaranteed   

May Lose Value   

© 2026 Bank of America Corporation. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/24-merrill-advisors-recognized-on-financial-plannings-top-40-brokers-under-40-list-302692997.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank-of-americabacnyse-bacfintech-investing
BAC
