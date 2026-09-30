2027 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk: Off-Road Prowess, Adventure, and Efficiency All Come Standard

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- 2027 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk debuts Trail Rated® capability with authentic off-road performance, including class-exclusive two-speed PTU and Jeep Active Drive II with Electronic Locking Rear Axle
- Exclusive elements include aggressive front and rear fascias for improved approach and departure angles, red tow hooks, skid plates, off-road suspension and 17-inch all-terrain tires with 1-inch lift
- Cherokee Trailhawk delivers hybrid efficiency and best-in-class off-road capability to deliver one-of-a-kind Jeep brand experience
Engineered to elevate the nameplate to new heights, the 2027 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk arrives to stake its ground: adventure and efficiency - with authentic off-road capability only the Jeep brand provides. With an estimated 31 MPG combined, and best-in-class off-road specifications, Cherokee Trailhawk exemplifies the do-it-all, modern-day SUV.
"Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is the real deal, and earned its Trail Rated badge through a gauntlet of testing scenarios," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "This SUV blends authentic 4x4 off-road capability that the Trailhawk badge represents, and with hybrid efficiency that is so important to customers in this segment."
Cherokee Trailhawk: What's in the Trail Rated Badge
For well over a decade, the Trailhawk badge has always signified the most advanced 4x4 systems, innovative suspension technologies, and purpose-built design - and Cherokee was one of the first Trailhawk models from the Jeep brand. Trail Rated pushes Jeep brand vehicles to the limits across numerous parameters, including conquering some of the world's most challenging environments.
For the 2027 Cherokee Trailhawk, engineers brought the SUV to some of the harshest environments to go well beyond what the average customer will encounter. This includes validation trips to some of the most challenging environments in the Southwest of the U.S.
Engineers tested the new Cherokee Trailhawk at Sand Hollow for superb slickrock and sand performance on underbody and sensitive components; in Moab, Cherokee Trailhawk took on some of the most well-known off-road elements to dial in the articulation, ground clearance, traction, and more.
The takeaway is an SUV that boasts the following best-in-class specs:
- Standard approach angle of 28.8 degrees
- Departure angle of 31.8 degrees
- Ramp breakover angle of 21.9 degrees
The Cherokee Trailhawk is also the only SUV in its class to offer a water fording rating depth of 24 inches. Atop this, it boasts an impressive 9-inch ground clearance with a 1-inch lift. The suspension lift, coupled with unique spring and damper tuning, results in a 45-point Ramp Travel Index improvement over other Cherokee models - the standard test for suspension flexibility and axle articulation.
The off-road engineering behind these stats rests on Jeep's legendary Active Drive II 4x4 system with Lock Mode, and Cherokee Trailhawk's standard, class-exclusive two-speed power transfer unit with a 2.92 low range ratio and 37.5:1 crawl ratio. Unlike rival SUVs, climbing steep, loose, and rocky surfaces is a simple task without the driver needing to ride the brakes, and torque delivery is superb when off-road. If the trail gets gnarly, standard steel skid plates protect the front axle, wiring and fuel tank, along with a protection plate for the hybrid battery.
Selec-Terrain modes are standard with five unique settings:
- Auto
- Sport
- Snow
- Sand/Mud
- Rock
Rugged Looks to Match True Capability
Cherokee Trailhawk draws on 50 years of design lineage with a style ready for the trail. Building upon its upright character and simple, squared-off shapes, designers took a closer look at the Cherokee's front fascia. The fascia is unique to the Trailhawk model and finished in a gloss black upper fascia. These changes not only bring a unique style to the Trailhawk model but also help it achieve its impressive off-road specs, including best-in-class approach and departure angles.
Class-exclusive tow hooks, finished in red, are also equipped on the front and rear of the Cherokee Trailhawk. The hood sports an anti-glare Trailhawk graphic to also compliment the Trailhawk badging at the rear of the vehicle. Finally, contributing to the Cherokee Trailhawk's rugged looks and capability are two unique 17-inch wheel designs wrapped in Nexen Rodian ATX all-terrain tires measuring 245/65R17.
The Cherokee Trailhawk's interior introduces an exciting new motif with premium Mantis Green upholstery with red accent stitching and embossed logo. Additionally, designers further elevated the finishes with a unique shift-dial finish in Black Spun Aluminum. Cherokee Trailhawk also gains a unique Radical Red bezel around the transmission dial found on some of the most-capable trims across the Jeep lineup, including Wrangler Rubicon.
Well-Equipped for the Adventure Ahead
Every Jeep Cherokee comes extremely well equipped with a roster of comfort, safety, and convenience features as standard, including a driver's side 10.25-inch digital cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Cherokee Trailhawk bundles some of the most desired equipment in parallel with its off-road gear with most Overland content. This includes:
- 1.6L Turbo Hybrid with 210 horsepower
- LED headlamps and taillamps
- Fog lamps
- Gloss Black front upper fascia and rear liftgate accent
- Power driver and front passenger heated Seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Foot-activated power liftgate
- Memory seating and mirrors
Three optional packages are available for customers to add even more to their Cherokee Trailhawk: a Sun and Sound package, with Dual-Pane Sunroof and Premium Alpine Audio System, a trailering package for Cherokee's unsurpassed 3,500-pound towing figure, and the Advanced Pro Tech Group. The latter includes features such as ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, front and rear camera washers, and a 360-degree camera.
Availability
The 2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk enters production later this year. Production will take place at Stellantis' Toluca Assembly Complex. Customers are able to place orders for their vehicles starting now. Prices for the 2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk start at $44,625, including a $1,995 destination charge.
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
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SOURCE Stellantis