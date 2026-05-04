2026 Jeep® Cherokee Overland Earns Wards 10 Best Interiors Award

  • 2026 Jeep® Cherokee Overland recognized for interior and user experience interface
  • Quiet, comfortable interior brings the legendary Cherokee name into modern era with estimated 37 mpg combined
  • All-new Cherokee arriving at dealers now starting at $36,995, including destination

The all-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee Overland earned a spot on the Wards Auto 10 Best Interiors and UX award list. The hybrid-powered Cherokee impressed with sharp interior style and a healthy dose of functional technology embedded in the cabin.

"We looked at four main motifs to make the 2026 Jeep Cherokee's interior a remarkable place: active, playful, practical, and progressive," said Ryan Nagode, vice president of Interior Design for Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram brands. "These pillars guided the team in crafting a design that blends quality, function and style in such an important launch like the all-new Cherokee."

Every 2026 Cherokee comes standard with the following interior features and technology:

  • 10.25-inch full-color digital instrument cluster
  • 12.3-inch infotainment screen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability
  • Jeep brand's award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system
  • Passive entry system
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist identification
  • Intersection Collision Assist
  • Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection
  • Drowsy Driver Detection
  • Active Driving Assist System (Level 2 driver-assistance system with adaptive cruise control)
  • Rear park assist with rear automatic emergency braking

The Cherokee Overland trim adds numerous appointments, such as a unique perforation for the leatherette upholstery for both the Arctic and Global Black color motifs offered and a standard dual pane sunroof. The Product Design Office at Stellantis also worked to keep sustainability in mind for the 2026 Cherokee with a conscious effort to choose non-leather or recycled materials throughout. In addition, customers will find a roomier cabin and 30% more cargo space than before, thanks to the STLA Large platform.

Wards selects 10 winners for the interior and user experience nominee roster through thorough testing with judges. This includes judges living with each vehicle through daily driving circumstances to evaluate fit and finish, quality and ease of use for the in-vehicle technology.

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand:' jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

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SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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