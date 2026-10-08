$2.6 Trillion and Climbing: Where the AI Spending Is Going

wsi.news/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wsi.news/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Wall Street Investor News Commentary - Worldwide spending on artificial intelligence is forecast to reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, up 47% from $1.76 trillion in 2025, and to climb to $3.49 trillion in 2027, according to Gartner. AI infrastructure is the largest piece of that total at $1.43 trillion this year, more than 45% of all AI spending. "2026 will be the inflection year," said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).
That forecast is showing up in the market. Technology stocks led the market again last week, and the Nasdaq Composite is up roughly 17% so far in 2026 as investors keep rewarding the companies that sell and buy the hardware behind AI. The spending is being driven by two groups at once: the large cloud and internet platforms building data centers to train and run AI models, and the chip companies supplying the processors, custom accelerators and networking those data centers run on.
The numbers from the latest reporting season show how concentrated that spending has become. The biggest platforms are now committing more than $100 billion a year each to capital expenditures, and their suppliers are reporting growth rates more often associated with early-stage companies than with some of the largest businesses in the world. The open question for investors is no longer whether AI spending is real, but how long this pace can last and which parts of the supply chain capture the most of it.
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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
Microsoft reported fiscal 2026 fourth quarter revenue of $90.0 billion, up 18%, with Microsoft Cloud revenue of $59.3 billion, up 27%, and Azure and other cloud services revenue up 43%.
"This year, Azure revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time, and Microsoft 365 Copilot reached over 30 million paid seats," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META)
Meta reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $60.80 billion, up 28% year over year,, with capital expenditures of $31.08 billion in the quarter. The company expects full-year 2026 capital expenditures of $130 billion to $145 billion.
"The results are already showing, and I'm optimistic about the potential ahead," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO)
Broadcom reported third quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $29.6 billion, up 86% year over year, including AI semiconductor revenue of $16.7 billion, up 221%. The company guided fourth quarter revenue to approximately $34.8 billion, with AI semiconductor revenue expected to reach $21.7 billion.
"Demand for our custom AI accelerators and networking continues to be very strong," said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)
AMD reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $11.5 billion, up 50% year over year, with Data Center segment revenue of $6.7 billion, up 107%. The company guided third quarter revenue to approximately $13 billion, plus or minus $300 million.
"We delivered an excellent quarter, with record revenue and profitability as Data Center revenue more than doubled," said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.
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