1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, November 5th, and is looking forward to networking with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Gold.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex is located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

1911 Gold
