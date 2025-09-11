100 Handshakes Announces Kinaxis as a New Enterprise Customer

100 Handshakes Announces Kinaxis as a New Enterprise Customer

- 100 Handshakes, a premier relationship mapping platform for B2B sellers, is pleased to announce that Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, has joined its distinguished client portfolio.

Kinaxis has partnered with 100 Handshakes to enhance its strategic account planning efforts across its global sales team to better support its most important accounts.

"We are honored to welcome Kinaxis to the 100 Handshakes network," said Mike Fiascone , President of 100 Handshakes. "Its reputation for innovation, excellence, and industry leadership aligns with our commitment to helping organizations cultivate meaningful, lasting relationships."

Through this partnership, Kinaxis will leverage the 100 Handshakes org mapping platform to strengthen connections with key stakeholders, foster collaboration across the sales team, and accelerate business development efforts for its most important customers. Through the integration with its Salesforce CRM, everyone will be able to instantly view customer contacts in a hierarchy format to quickly understand the strength of the relationship.

"The adoption of 100 Handshakes grew very quickly across our sales team which is a testament to its ease of use," said Amanpreet Singh , SVP Revenue Operations. "The relationship mapping capability is helping us enhance sales strategies, drive revenue, and foster lasting partnerships with prospects and customers."

About 100 Handshakes
100 Handshakes (100hs.org) is a relationship mapping platform for B2B sellers dedicated to empowering organizations to build strategic partnerships and sustainable growth. Through their integrations with CRM, Mail, LinkedIn, and other data sources, it's the easiest to use org chart tool on the market. For more information, visit www.100hs.org or follow @100Handshakes on LinkedIn.

About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™ combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm's flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis's S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

