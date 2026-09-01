Zynga Poker Taps Keegan-Michael Key To Bring Out Your 'Inner Winner'

Emmy-winner headlines new series of spots directed by Jody Hill; will debut as official in-game host for new ‘Poker Dash' feature coming soon
Zynga Inc. , a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that Zynga Poker , one of the largest free-to-play mobile poker games, has tapped famed actor Keegan-Michael Key to be your ‘Inner Winner', the confident voice inside your head telling you to grab life by the chips and go all in.
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Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that Zynga Poker, one of the largest free-to-play mobile poker games, has tapped famed actor Keegan-Michael Key to be your ‘Inner Winner', the confident voice inside your head telling you to grab life by the chips and go all in.
Fronting the new multi-channel campaign as your ‘Inner Winner', Key brings his signature energy to tap into the same competitive spirit that draws millions of players to Zynga Poker daily . With a growing roster of game modes, Zynga Poker gets players straight into action against real people, zero bots, bringing the thrill of the poker table wherever they play. Key will also debut as in-game host of Poker Dash, a new fast-paced feature coming soon.
Directed by Jody Hill from Caviar, the new spots bring together two comedy heavyweights, pairing Hill's sharp-witted storytelling with Key's unmistakable comedic energy. As the ultimate hype man, Key pops up when you least expect him, proving that any moment, no matter how mundane, can be leveled up when you listen to your ‘Inner Winner' and make your next big move at the poker table. Click to watch on YouTube .
"We've all got that little voice in our heads telling us to trust our instincts, mine can sometimes be a little more energetic than most," said Keegan-Michael Key. "Getting to play everyone's ‘Inner Winner' was an absolute blast, and I love that players will hear me cheering them on, both when they're watching the campaign, and when they're playing Zynga Poker."
"Poker is all about that moment of truth: trust your instincts, make your move, and play to win," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. "That's the spirit behind our ‘Inner Winner' campaign. Keegan-Michael Key brings that inner voice to life with exactly the energy and personality we envisioned, and we're excited to give players a campaign that celebrates that voice and reminds us all to embrace our ‘Inner Winner'."
Players can catch Keegan-Michael Key in-game now and get ready to channel their ‘Inner Winner' in Poker Dash, coming soon. Download Zynga Poker for free on the App Store , Google Play , and ZyngaPoker.com . To watch the campaign spots, follow Zynga Poker on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .
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Zynga is a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)
About Zynga, Inc.
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 10 billion times on mobile, including Color Block Jam, CSR2™, Empires & Puzzles™, Game of Thrones: Legends™, Game of Thrones Slots Casino™, Golf Rival™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, Hit it Rich! Casino™, Match Factory!™, Merge Dragons!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Wizard of Oz Slots Casino™, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™ . Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on X , Instagram , Facebook, or the Zynga blog .
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
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The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.
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Alexa Grandolfo
Director, Communications
Zynga
(714) 746-4371
agrandolfo@zynga.com
Alan Lewis
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com