Zonte Metals Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
June 10, 2026 TheNewswire - Zonte Metals Inc (TSXV: ZON,OTC:EREPF) ("Zonte" or the "Company") has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and, issued an additional 1,500,000 common share units at a price of $0.10 per Common Share Unit ("CS Unit") for additional proceeds of $150,000. Together with the closing of the first tranche, the Company has issued a total of 4,000,000 CS Units for total proceeds of $400,000 (see June 4, 2026 press release, together the "Offering"). Each CS Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable until December 2, 2027, to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. Following completion of the Offering, the Company will have 85,104,105 shares issued and outstanding.
In connection with securities sold pursuant to the Offering, the Company will pay $1,750 in cash and issue 17,500 Finders' Warrants to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., an Eligible Finder who is at arm's length to the Company. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable until December 2, 2027, to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. Finders' Fees paid in connection with the Offering are subject to and in accordance with Exchange and regulatory policies.
All securities issued pursuant to the first tranche, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the common share purchase warrants, will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period ending October 3, 2026. All securities issued pursuant to the second tranche, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the common share purchase warrants, will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period ending October 11, 2026.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.
About Zonte
Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential mineral projects. The Company's strategy is to advance projects with the scale and potential to attract major partners and deliver significant shareholder value. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills Copper project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Terry Christopher
CEO and President
902-405-3520
info@zontemetals.com
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