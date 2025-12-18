Zoetis to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the 44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026. Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, and Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations . A replay will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com .

Media Contacts :
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts :
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

